NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
On Thursday, we’ll have two competitive Stanley Cup second-round playoff games that will provide bettors with an opportunity to profit. Check out our NHL picks and predictions for Thursday’s games to help you make money.

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 26)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-155)

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers series is one of the most difficult to predict in these playoffs. On their own ice, the Rangers were able to take care of business, as was expected. However, it appears that they figured something out in those two games, so we’ll have to hope that Carolina adjusts in game 5.

With this game being played in Carolina, and the Hurricanes having won the first two games of the series on their home ice, we’ll take the Hurricanes to win this game and grab a 3-2 series lead.

Bet Rangers Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +135 -155 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-220) -1.5 (+180) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 6 (-120) Under 6 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Bets Today: Edmonton Oilers Moneyline (+130)

The Edmonton Oilers have been playing excellent hockey throughout this series against the Calgary Flames, and it appears that they may have a shot to win the series on Thursday night. Given the fact that Edmonton needs to win one more game, it’s likely that this squad will come out and play their best hockey.

The Oilers have been able to put the puck in the back of the net at a high level throughout this series, scoring at least four goals in each of the four games. With the Oilers needing to win this game to go to the Conference Finals, look for Connor McDavid to lead them to victory.

Bet Oilers Flames BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-195) -1.5 (+165) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
