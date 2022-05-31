NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is finally over and the Conference finals are set to begin on Tuesday. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions of the day.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 31)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Colorado Avalanche ML (-185) AND Over 7 (+110)

This series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche is going to be one of the best Conference Finals that we’ve seen in quite some time on the offensive side. Both of them have two of the best attacks that hockey has ever seen and it’s going to be an exciting match-up.

It’s going to be a difficult game to predict just because of how well both teams can put the puck in the back of the net, but it’s tough to go against the Colorado Avalanche when they’re playing on their home ice. The play here is going to be taking the Avalanche to win outright on the Moneyline, and for this game to go over.

RELATED: How To Bet On NHL Playoffs

More NHL Betting Offers