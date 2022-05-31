News

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is finally over and the Conference finals are set to begin on Tuesday. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions of the day.

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 31)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Colorado Avalanche ML (-185) AND Over 7 (+110)

This series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche is going to be one of the best Conference Finals that we’ve seen in quite some time on the offensive side. Both of them have two of the best attacks that hockey has ever seen and it’s going to be an exciting match-up.

It’s going to be a difficult game to predict just because of how well both teams can put the puck in the back of the net, but it’s tough to go against the Colorado Avalanche when they’re playing on their home ice. The play here is going to be taking the Avalanche to win outright on the Moneyline, and for this game to go over.

Bet Oilers Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +155 -185 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-150) -1.5 (+130) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 7 (+100) Under 7 (-130) BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
