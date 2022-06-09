NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game June 9

The Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Thursday with the New York Rangers (+109) playing the Tampa Bay Lightning (-120) at Madison Square Garden in New York in game five of the series. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.  The Rangers and Lightning are tied at two after four games in the best out of seven series.

The Lightning have all of the momentum in the series at this time. Tampa Bay was dominant in game four following a 4-1 win. It was a strong game again for left winger Ondrej Palat. Two nights after registering the game-winning goal in game three, he led the Lightning in scoring with three points (one goal and two assists).

The Rangers are dealing with some injuries, Ryan Strome did not play game four, and Filip Chytil left game four after being a recipient to a hit by 2020 Conn Smythe Trophy Winner Victor Hedman.

On television, the game can be seen on ESPN in the United States, and CBC and Sportsnet in Canada at 8 pm ET. In addition to the game being shown on television, viewers can stream the game too. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
