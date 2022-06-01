NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 1

The NHL Eastern Conference Finals begin on Wednesday from Madison Square Garden in New York as the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the playoffs to date, the Rangers have eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, while the Lightning have eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs and Presidents’ Trophy champion Florida Panthers.

Despite being the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the Lightning find themselves starting on the road for the third straight series in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. How close were these two teams this year? Well, they shared the same number of points as they had 110 each. The Lightning are the current favourite at -126, while the Rangers are at +114 according to Bet Online.

The Lightning/Rangers can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 8 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.