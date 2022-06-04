NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 4

The Colorado Avalanche (-123) are playing the Edmonton Oilers (+111) in game three of the National Hockey League Western Conference Final on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. (Odds courtesy of betonline.ag)

The game can be seen on TNT in the United States, and CBC/Sportsnet in Canada (8 pm ET). Before you give the Avalanche a win to take control of the series (already leading 2-0), don’t forget the Oilers did beat the Avalanche convincingly 6-3 on April 22. That night Evander Kane had a hat trick for Edmonton and a four-point night to get the Oilers into the postseason. As long as the Oilers struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the Avalanche should win this series easily. Cale Makar has 17 playoff points to lead Colorado in the 2022 playoffs.

In addition to the game being shown on television, viewers can stream the game to0. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.