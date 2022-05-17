NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 17

The NHL Conference Semifinals begin on Tuesday. The Florida Panthers (-157) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (+142). The Panthers are favoured even though the Lightning have the edge in goaltending and have won the last two Stanley Cups. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche (+185) host the St. Louis Blues (-206). Here is how you can watch them.
Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 17.
|
TIME ET
|
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
|
TV CHANNEL
|
7PM
|
Lightning @ Panthers
ROUND 2, GAME 1
|
TNT/CBC/SN
|
9:50PM
|
Blues @ Avalanche
ROUND 2, GAME 1
|
TNT/CBC/SN
According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.