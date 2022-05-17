NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 17

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

The NHL Conference Semifinals begin on Tuesday. The Florida Panthers (-157) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (+142). The Panthers are favoured even though the Lightning have the edge in goaltending and have won the last two Stanley Cups. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche (+185) host the St. Louis Blues (-206). Here is how you can watch them.

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.  Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 17.

TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7PM
Lightning @ Panthers
ROUND 2, GAME 1
TNT/CBC/SN
9:50PM
Blues @ Avalanche
ROUND 2, GAME 1
TNT/CBC/SN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

 

Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL

NHL
BetUS Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022

Maple Leafs Collapse, Blow Series To Lightning In First Round Of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
NHL
Blues End the Minnesota Wild’s Season in an all too familiar way, a series autopsy
Derek Felska  •  May 15 2022
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 14
Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 12
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2022
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 (May 12)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2022
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 12 2022
More NHL News