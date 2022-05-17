NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 17

The NHL Conference Semifinals begin on Tuesday. The Florida Panthers (-157) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (+142). The Panthers are favoured even though the Lightning have the edge in goaltending and have won the last two Stanley Cups. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche (+185) host the St. Louis Blues (-206). Here is how you can watch them.

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 17.

TIME ET NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7PM Lightning @ Panthers ROUND 2, GAME 1 TNT/CBC/SN 9:50PM Blues @ Avalanche ROUND 2, GAME 1 TNT/CBC/SN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.