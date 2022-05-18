NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 18

The NHL Conference Semifinals continue on Wednesday. The Calgary Flames (-160) host the Edmonton Oilers (+144). In their last meeting, the Flames beat the Oilers 9-5 in an awful game for the Oilers when it came to overall team defense and goaltending. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes (-167) host the New York Rangers (+151). Here is how you can watch them.
Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 18.
|
TIME ET
|
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
|
TV CHANNEL
|
7PM
|
Rangers @ Hurricanes
ROUND 2, GAME 1
|
ESPN/CBC/SN
|
9:30PM
|
Oilers @ Flames
ROUND 2, GAME 1
|
ESPN/CBC/SN
According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.