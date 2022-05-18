NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 18

Jeremy Freeborn
The NHL Conference Semifinals continue on Wednesday. The Calgary Flames (-160) host the Edmonton Oilers (+144). In their last meeting, the Flames beat the Oilers 9-5 in an awful game for the Oilers when it came to overall team defense and goaltending. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes (-167) host the New York Rangers (+151). Here is how you can watch them.

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.  Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 18.

TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7PM
Rangers @ Hurricanes
ROUND 2, GAME 1
ESPN/CBC/SN
9:30PM
Oilers @ Flames
ROUND 2, GAME 1
ESPN/CBC/SN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

NHL
