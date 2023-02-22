Ryan O’Reilly is starting to feel comfortable with his new team.

O’Reilly contributed a hat trick and an assist and Mitchell Marner was credited with five helpers, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-3 victory over the host Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

O’Reilly scored the game’s first two markers and capped the scoring with 1:10 remaining in the third period. He was skating in his third game with the Maple Leafs since he was acquired from the St. Louis Blues.

John Tavares added a goal and three assists and goalie Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs (35-15-8).

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen surrendered four tallies on 10 shots before being pulled for Craig Anderson. Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who have two wins in their past seven outings (2-4-1).

Tuesday’s NHL Roundup

Lightning 6, Ducks 1

Brayden Point scored a milestone goal and Ross Colton collected a goal and an assist, leading the host Tampa Bay Lightning over the Anaheim Ducks.

Nick Perbix was credited with three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves as the Lightning (36-17-3) improved to 13-0-1 at home over their past 14 outings.

The Ducks, who have been outscored 36-15 during a 0-5-1 skid, continue to struggle. Ryan Strome scored the lone goal for the Ducks (17-34-7).

Point opened the third period with a power-play marker, his 200th career goal.

Canadiens 5, Devils 2

Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson each collected a goal and an assist and Christian Dvorak was credited with two assists as the Montreal Canadiens cooled the host New Jersey Devils.

Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault turned aside 38 shots for the Canadiens (24-29-4), who had dropped the first two matches of their current four-game road trip.

Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 13 saves but suffered his first regulation loss in 14 outings (12-1-1). The Devils (37-15-5) had their six-game home winning streak snapped.

Hurricanes 4, Blues 1

Andrei Svechnikov (two goals, assist) and Seth Jarvis (one goal, two assists) each collected three points as the host Carolina Hurricanes topped the St. Louis Blues.

Sebastian Aho (goal, assist) and Brent Burns (two assists) each added two points for the streaking Hurricanes (38-10-8), who have captured four games in a row and improved to 13-1-1 since Jan. 12.

Justin Faulk converted for the Blues (26-28-3), who have dropped three straight.

Red Wings 3, Capitals 1

Pius Suter scored two goals and goalie Ville Husso made 26 saves as the Detroit Red Wings toppled the slumping Washington Capitals, who have dropped five straight outings.

Robert opened the scoring and Husso turned aside 15 third-period shots for the Red Wings (27-21-8), who are 6-0-1 over their past seven matches.

The Red Wings capped a 4-0-1 road trip.

Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals (28-25-6), who missed Alex Ovechkin for the fourth straight game. Ovechkin remains on bereavement leave following the death of his father, Mikhail.

Wild 2, Kings 1

Ryan Hartman collected two goals, including a milestone marker, leading the Minnesota Wild past the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

Hartman scored his 100th career goal 13 seconds into the second period and his unassisted marker in the third period proved to be the game-winner. Goalie Filip Gustavsson turned aside 33 saves for the Wild (31-21-5), who were 4-2-1 during a seven-game homestand.

Beginning a five-game road trip, Anze Kopitar scored the Kings’ lone tally. The Kings, who entered Monday on a four-game winning streak, fell to 32-19-7.

Predators 5, Canucks 4 (SO)

The host Nashville Predators surrendered a two-goal lead late in the third period but rallied to secure the shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Philip Tomasino connected on his first marker of the season and Juuso Parssinen earned two assists for the Predators (27-22-6), who have two wins in their past five outings.

Goalie Juuse Saros yielded two goals in the final 1:07 of the third period but made 36 saves for the win.

Losers of four of their last five games, the Canucks (22-30-5) were led by Andrei Kuzmenko (two goals) and Conor Garland (goal, assist).

Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)

Tyler Johnson scored the game-winner in the shootout and tied the match in the final minute of the third period, leading the Chicago Blackhawks past the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

With Petr Mrazek, who made 34 saves, pulled for an extra-attacker, Johson scored a power-play goal with 55 seconds remaining, sending the game into overtime.

Cole Guttman scored for the Blackhawks (19-32-5), who have captured three straight games.

Jack Eichel and Keegan Kolesar scored for the Golden Knights (34-18-5).

Oilers 4, Flyers 2

Connor McDavid scored two goals and earned an assist and Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two helpers, leading the Edmonton Oilers over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

Draisaitl’s third-period, power-play tally, which tied the game at 2-2, was his 700th career point. McDavid earned a secondary assist on the play, his 800th career point.

Goalie Stuard Skinner executed 23 saves as the Oilers (31-19-8) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Noah Cates and Owen Tippett connected for the Flyers (23-26-10), who have one win in six games (1-4-1).