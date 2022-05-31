NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals Odds, Preview, Predictions

The Conference Finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on Tuesday and it’s going to offer one of the best Conference Finals we’ve seen in quite some time. Continue reading below to get the Stanley Cup Conference Finals odds, previews, and predictions.

Edmonton Oilers vs Colorado Avalanche Odds

Bet Avalanche Oilers Play To Win Series -250 +200

This series between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche might very well determine who’s going to win the Stanley Cup. Both teams offer two of the best attacks that the game has ever seen and that’s going to lead this series to be fun for hockey fans to watch.

It would make sense if Colorado ends up winning the Western Conference just because they’ve been that good this year, But McDavid and the Oilers won’t back down.

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Odds

Bet Lightning Rangers Play To Win Series -175 +150

The New York Rangers have found ways to win in their first two rounds, but that luck might be coming to an end here against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning are one of the best teams in hockey and it’s still questionable why so many people doubted them coming into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New York certainly has a chance to win this series, but they have to be flawless. This series should be much different than the Oilers vs Avalanche considering two of the best goalies in hockey will be in the net for their respective teams.