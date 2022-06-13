NHL Stanley Cup Finals Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The 2022 Stanley Cup Finals is finally here and it’s going to offer one of the best finals that we’ve seen in quite some time. A matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning is exactly what every hockey fan in the world should’ve wanted.

NHL Playoffs Odds | NHL Playoff Series Odds for Stanley Cup Finals

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the series between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Colorado Avalanche Odds

Bet Avalanche Lightning Play To Win Series -175 +150

The Colorado Avalanche are going to be coming into this series as the favorite. Considering the type of year that they did just have, it certainly makes sense. However, there are a few different ways that we can look at this.

Tampa Bay is going to be playing in their third Stanley Cup Finals in the past three seasons. The run that this organization is currently on is simply incredible and nobody can take it away from them. On the flip side of that, the Avalanche have a few young guys on their roster who don’t necessarily have the type of experience that the Lightning do.

Although the Avalanche might lack experience, it would be tough to say that they aren’t the better team on paper. Colorado has been dominant throughout the entire year and just ended up sweeping the Edmonton Oilers.

This is going to be a tough series to predict and putting money on either side isn’t a bad option in either way that you decide to go.