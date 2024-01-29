With less than three months left of the regular season before the playoffs, teams have separated themselves into contenders for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup.

A team like the Edmonton Oilers have been scorching hot lately and with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they are legit Stanley Cup contenders.

Last year’s NHL Stanley Cup winners, the Vegas Golden Knights, are poised to make the playoffs and defend their crown.

According to BetOnline, here is a chart of the top 10 favorites to win the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup.

NHL Teams Stanley Cup Odds Play Edmonton Oilers +750 Colorado Avalanche +800 Boston Bruins +850 Carolina Hurricanes +1000 Florida Panthers +1000 Dallas Stars +1100 New York Rangers +1100 Vegas Golden Knights +1200 Toronto Maple Leafs +1400 Vancouver Canucks +1400

Below, we will discuss the top 10 favorites to win the Stanley Cup and offer the best bets to win the Stanley Cup.

Top 10 Favorites To Win The NHL Stanley Cup

As we have passed the halfway point of the NHL season, favorites are separating themselves to win the Stanley Cup.

We discuss the top 10 favorites to win the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup.

Edmonton Oilers (+750)

Currently, the hottest team in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are the favorites (+750) to win the Stanley Cup.

Entering the All-Star break, the Oilers have won a whopping 16 straight games.

Despite their 16-game winning streak, the Oilers are third in the Pacific division but they have played four fewer games than Vancouver and five games less than Vegas.

With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers have one of the best offenses in the league.

They rank top five in goals per game and shots per game.

Defense and goaltending have been good as well for the Oilers.

They rank top five in shots against per game and top 10 in goals against per game.

Ranking top 10 in goals and shots per game and goals and shots against per game is a recipe for success.

McDavid is top five in the NHL in points and assists.

Edmonton is the favorite to win the NHL Stanley Cup.

Colorado Avalanche (+800)

The 2022 NHL Stanley Cup winners, the Colorado Avalanche are the second favorites at +800 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Colorado sits atop the Central Division but their lead is very slim.

The Avs have the best offense in the NHL, ranking first in goals per game.

They are led on offense by Nathan MacKinnon, who is second in the NHL in points with 84 points on the season.

MacKinnon is top five in goals and tied for first in assists in the league.

Mikko Rantanen is top 10 in the league in points and goals.

Goaltending will need to improve for the Avs for them to make a deep playoff push.

They rank around the middle of the league in goals against per game.

If Colorado can get some better goaltending, whether it’s from Alexandar Georgiev playing better or the Avs make a trade for a goalie at the trade deadline, they will be the scariest team in the league.

Colorado is the second favorite to win the 2024 Stanley Cup.

Boston Bruins (+850)

The Boston Bruins, who are first in the Eastern Conference are the third favorites at +850 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Boston is top 10 in goals per game and top five in goals against per game.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins offensively.

He is top three in points and goals in the league.

Goaltending is once again a strength for Boston.

Both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have been good this season.

Jeremy Swayman is top five in GAA, SV%, and shutouts among all goalies in the NHL.

The Bruins are top five in power play % and top 10 in penalty kill %.

Boston last won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

At +850 odds, the Bruins are the third favorite to win the NHL Stanley Cup.

Carolina Hurricanes (+1000)

Carolina is second in the Metropolitan Division but they are not far from the New York Rangers who are in first.

The Hurricanes are the fourth favorites at +1000 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Carolina is 10th in goals per game, top 12 in goals against per game, sixth in shots per game, and first in shots against per game.

The Canes are a well-balanced team that is good on offense, defense, and goaltending.

That makes for a great team that can win a high-scoring game if needed and a low-scoring game.

Carolina may not be the flashiest team in the NHL but they are an excellent team.

The Canes are the fourth favorite to win the NHL Stanley Cup.

Florida Panthers (+1000)

Florida is the fifth favorite at +1000 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers are another well-balanced team.

They rank 13th in goals per game, first in shots per game, top five in goals against per game, and second in shots against per game.

Sam Reinhart leads Florida with 62 points.

Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz have both been very good between the pipes for Florida.

Stolarz ranks second in GAA and top 10 in SV% among all goalies in the league.

Florida’s offense has stepped up in January after getting off to a slower start on offense.

It will not be surprising if they are top 10 in goals per game sooner rather than later.

Florida has four players with over 45 points on the season.

The Panthers are the fifth favorites at +1000 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Dallas Stars (+1100)

Dallas is the sixth favorite at +1100 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

The Stars have a good offense, ranking top five in goals per game.

It has been a well-balanced effort for Dallas, with six players having over 35 points.

Jason Robertson leads the team with 50 points.

They are top half in goals against per game.

After posting a 2.37 GAA last season, Jake Oettinger has struggled this season. His GAA this season is over 3.00 at the All-Star break.

He will need to step it up if Dallas hopes to make a deep playoff push.

Dallas has a good team and if Oettinger can play better, the Stars can make a serious playoff push.

The Stars are the sixth favorites at +1100 odds to win the NHL Stanley Cup.

New York Rangers (+1100)

The Rangers are the seventh favorite at +1100 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

New York has a very good well-balanced team.

They rank 12th in goals per game, 11th in shots per game, ninth in goals against per game, and sixth in shots against per game.

On offense, they are led by Artemi Panarin, who has 30 goals and 36 assists.

Panarin is tied for sixth in points and goals in the NHL.

New York is first in the Metropolitan division and is well-balanced.

The Rangers are the seventh favorite at +1100 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Vegas Golden Knights (+1200)

Last year’s Stanley Cup champions are the eighth favorites at +1200 odds to win the NHL Stanley Cup.

The offense has been slightly above average for Vegas.

They rank 14th in goals per game and 13th in shots per game.

Jack Eichel has been out since mid-January and will not return until approximately mid to late February.

The offense will get a major boost when Eichel returns.

Goaltending has been good for the Golden Knights.

They rank top 10 in goals against per game.

Adin Hill has been the better goaltender over Logan Thompson thus far.

Hill has a record of 12-2-2 with a 1.94 GAA and .936 SV%. Thompson has a record of 16-10-4 with a 2.77 GAA and .906 SV%.

Vegas is second in the Pacific division and is a well-balanced team.

The Golden Knights are the eighth favorite at +1200 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+1400)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the ninth favorite with a +1400 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Toronto’s offense has been excellent this season.

They rank eighth in goals per game and seventh in shots per game.

William Nylander leads the Leafs with 61 points.

Auston Matthews leads Toronto with 40 goals and he ranks first in the league in goals.

Goaltending has been an issue for the Maple Leafs this season.

They rank 21st in goals against per game.

If Toronto hopes to make a deep playoff push, they will need better goaltending.

Toronto is the ninth favorite at +1400 odds to win the NHL Stanley Cup.

Vancouver Canucks (+1400)

The Vancouver Canucks are the 10th favorite with a +1400 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Vancouver’s offense has been superb this season.

They rank second in goals per game.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 67 points.

Brock Boeser leads Vancouver with 30 goals.

Quinn Hughes leads all defensemen in the league in points and assists.

Four players for the Canucks have over 50 points.

Goaltending has also been excellent for the Canucks.

They rank second in goals against per game.

Thatcher Demko has been very good between the pipes.

Demko has a record of 26-8-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .920 SV%.

Vancouver is a very talented team and they are the 10th favorites at +1400 odds to win the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup.

Best Bets To Win NHL Stanley Cup

The NHL playoffs are unpredictable, which makes it very fun to watch.

More often than not, an unexpected team makes a strong push in the playoffs.

We will offer three best bets to win the NHL Stanley Cup.

Colorado Avalanche (+800)

The 2022 NHL Stanley Cup winners, the Colorado Avalanche are once again legit contenders to win the Cup.

Colorado is first in their division.

The Avs have the best offense in the NHL, ranking first in goals per game.

Nathan MacKinnon, who is second in the league with 84 points, is top five in the NHL in goals, and tied for first in the league in assists leads Colorado’s offense.

Mikko Rantanen is top 10 in the league in points and goals.

Goaltending is an area that needs to improve for the Avalanche.

They rank around the middle of the league in goals against per game.

If Colorado can get some better goaltending, they will be the scariest team in the league.

Colorado at +800 odds is a great bet to win the NHL Stanley Cup.

Florida Panthers (+1000)

Florida is a great bet to win the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers are a very well-balanced team.

They rank 13th in goals per game, first in shots per game, top five in goals against per game, and second in shots against per game.

Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz have both been very good between the pipes for Florida.

Stolarz ranks second in GAA and top 10 in SV% among all goalies in the league.

Florida’s offense has stepped up in January after getting off to a slower start on offense.

Sam Reinhart leads Florida with 62 points.

The Panthers have four players with over 45 points on the season.

At +1000 odds, the Florida Panthers are a great bet to win the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup.

Winnipeg Jets (+1400)

BetOnline has the Winnipeg Jets tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks with an odd of +1400 to win the Stanley Cup.

Winnipeg has been very good this season, despite Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele missing time during the season.

The Jets rank slightly above average in goals per game and shots per game.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor average about a point a game.

When they are both on the ice, the Jets have a very productive offense.

Winnipeg’s goaltending has been superb this season, ranking first in the league in goals against per game.

They also do not allow a lot of shots as they are in the top 10 in shots against per game.

Connor Hellebuyck is the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy.

At +1400 odds, the Jets are a great bet to win the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup.