NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 5 (May 25)

Jeremy Freeborn
There is one game five in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

St. Louis Blues (+220) @ Colorado Avalanche (-247)

The Blues will start Ville Husso in this elimination game, game five of the Western Conference semifinals. Blues netminder Jordan Binnington is out for the remainder of the second round with a lower-body injury. The Avalanche will counter with Darcy Kuemper, leading the best out of seven series three games to one.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
