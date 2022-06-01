The New York Rangers (+114) are hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning (-126) in Game One of the NHL Eastern Conference Final from Madison Square Garden. This will be a battle of two excellent Russian goaltenders. The Rangers are starting Vezina Trophy finalist Igor Shesterkin (36-13-4, 2.07 GAA, .935 SV%, six shutouts in the regular season, and 8-5, 2.68 GAA, .928 SV% in the playoffs). The Lightning counter with reigning Conn Smythe Trophy champion Andrei Vasilevskiy (39-18-5, 2.49 GAA, .916 SV, two shutouts in the regular season, and 8-3, 2.22 GAA, .932 SV% in the playoffs). Before you make a pick with betonline.ag, keep in mind one statistic–the Rangers beat the Lightning thrice during the regular season.
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 1 (June 1)
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
