NHL suspends Panthers forward Jesse Puljujarvi two games

The National Hockey League has suspended Florida Panthers right winger Jesse Puljujarvi of Tornio, Finland two games according to TSN on Thursday. The two games will be in the postseason.

Why is Puljujarvi being suspended?

Puljujarvi delivered an illegal hit to the head on Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Mitchell Chaffee of Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday in a 5-1 Panthers loss to the Lightning. Puljujarvi received a five minute match penalty for the hit, and sparked a fight between Lightning center Zemgus Girgensons of Riga, Latvia and Panthers centre Nico Sturm of Augsburg, Germany.

Chaffee did not play for the Lightning against the New York Rangers on Thursday to close out the regular season (a 4-0 Lightning loss). He is also questionable for game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, a series that will feature the Lightning and Panthers in an all-Florida first round battle.

Puljujarvi in 2024-25

Puljujarvi has four goals and six assists for 10 points in 31 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Panthers. He was a -1 with 25 penalty minutes, one power-play point, 50 shots on goal, nine blocked shots, 80 hits, three takeaways, and 15 giveaways. Puljujarvi signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on March 5, after being released on February 9.

Elite First Round Matchup

The Lightning and Panthers have both won the Stanley Cup within the last five years. The Lightning won in back-to-back years in 2020 and 2021 (in 2020 beat the Dallas Stars and in 2021 beat the Montreal Canadiens). Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Lightning and Panthers both won 47 games in the regular season, with Tampa Bay having 102 points and Florida having 98 points.

Who won the major NHL awards?

With the season over on Thursday, two major NHL awards were determined. Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia won the Art Ross Trophy (NHL leader in points with 121), and Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany won the Rocket Richard Trophy (NHL leader in goals with 52).