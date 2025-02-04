NHL News and Rumors

NHL suspends Wild right winger Ryan Hartman 10 games

Jeremy Freeborn
Ryan Hartman

There was significant news from the National Hockey League on Monday, as the NHL Department of Player Safety has cracked down hard on right winger Ryan Hartman of Hilton Head, South Carolina. Hartman is being suspended for an incident that took place on Saturday night in Ottawa, during a 6-0 Senators win over Hartman’s Minnesota Wild.

Why the discipline?

Hartman is being suspended 10 games for slamming Tim Stutzle’s head toward the ice after the puck was dropped while Hartman was up against Stutzle for a faceoff. The infraction took place late in the second period with the Senators leading 3-0. Hartman was assessed a five minute match penalty.

Hartman’s Fifth Suspension in his Career

Hartman was first suspended for game three of the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was disciplined for an illegal check to the head of Colorado’s Carl Soderberg while with the Nashville Predators. Hartman was then suspended one game on April 11, 2023, for a hit to the head of Nikolai Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets while with the Wild, two games for tripping Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings while with the Wild on November 26, 2023, and three games for throwing his stick at officials in a Wild game against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 1, 2024.

Longest Suspension This Season

The 10 game suspension given to Hartman is the longest suspension given to any player in 2024-25. The previous longest was eight games given to Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers on December 22, 2024 for boarding and elbowing Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars.

Third in the Central

The Wild will miss Hartman over the next month in their quest to solidify a playoff spot. They are currently at 66 points and third place in the Central Division. The Senators are in third place in the Atlantic Division with 62 points. Ottawa has also won five games in a row.

NHL News and Rumors
