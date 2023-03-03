NHL News and Rumors

NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Goalie Jonathan Quick On Move Again; Oilers Get More Firepower

Jeff Hawkins
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders

Long-time Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick endured a short stay with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL insiders are praising Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen for moving Quick to a contender after the future Hall of Famer was abruptly jettisoned by the Kings on Tuesday night. Quick was drafted by the Kings in 2005 and earned 370 career wins for the franchise.

The Blue Jackets initially received Quick, a 2023 conditional first-round draft pick and a ‘24 third-round selection for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Quick was outspoken after receiving the post-game news of the transaction. He let his new employer know he wanted out, before ever coming in.

Immediately, rumors started swirling over other clubs making bids for his services before Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Kekalainen moved swiftly. On Thursday, Quick was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for goalie Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

Quick, a 37-year-old netminder, is a pending unrestricted free agent but provides the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights with Stanley Cup-winning experience entering the postseason. Vegas entered Thursday leading the Kings by two points and the Edmonton Oilers by four with a game in hand on each club.

Oilers Add More Offense With Nick Bjugstad, Seek More?

As if the Oilers need another offensive threat.

The Oilers lead the NHL in scoring but added offensive depth by acquiring forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Cam Dineen from the Arizona Coyotes for a 2023 third-round draft pick and defenseman Michael Kesselring.

At 6-foot-6, Bjugstad gives the Oilers a versatile forward. He can step in as a bottom-six center or a middle-six winger. Adept at killing penalties, Bjugstad, a pending unrestricted free agent, has scored 23 goals in 53 games with the Coyotes, who retained 50 percent of his salary.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported the Oilers are working toward swinging a deal for Blackhawks forward Max Domi.

Around the NHL

With one day remaining before the NHL trade deadline Friday at 3 p.m. ET, the Coyotes on Thursday received Jakub Voracek and a sixth-round draft pick from the Blue Jackets for Jon Gillies. … The Buffalo Sabres traded Andres Bjork to the Chicago Blackhawks. Bjork, 26, spent all but one game this season with Rochester of the AHL. … The Sabres could still target a top-six forward and goaltending depth before the deadline. … Logan Stanley, a 2016 first-round draft pick, reportedly asked the Winnipeg Jets to be traded. … Dregar reported the Red Wings are open to offers for forwards Jakub Vrana and Filip Zadina.

Arizona Coyotes Columbus Blue Jackets Edmonton Oilers L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

