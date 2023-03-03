Making one of the final moves during Friday’s NHL trade deadline, the Minnesota Wild beat the clock and acquired John Klingberg.

The Wild sent defenseman Andrej Sustr, unsigned prospect Nikita Nesterenko and a 2025 fourth-round draft selection to the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks. The Wild entered Friday three points behind the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars and three points ahead of the third-place Colorado Avalanche, who have three games in hand.

Klingberg, 30, gives the Wild a top-four defenseman for the stretch run. He is a pending unrestricted free agent. He has eight goals among 24 points in 50 games this season.

“We’re a team that takes a lot of pride in defending and protecting our net,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin told NHL.com. “I just think his natural offensive abilities and instincts are something that will really help. Not that our guys don’t move the puck well now, but it’s just that natural offensive instinct, that natural offensive ability. We like to defend first, but when there’s a play to be made, he’s the type of guy that really can make a high-level offensive play.”

The Wild, attempting to clear cap space, traded Jordan Greenway to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round selection. The Wild then sent a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings for bottom-six forward Oskar Sundqvist.

Vladislav Namestnikov Keeps On Movin’ On

Vladislav Namestnikov was traded. Again.

For the fourth time at the deadline, Namestnikov was acquired by the Winnipeg Jets on Friday from the San Jose Sharks for a 2025 fourth-round draft choice.

Namestnikov started the week with the Tampa Bay Lightning, before being acquired by the Sharks on Wednesday and now by the Jets, his eighth club since 2019-20.

Namestnikov has been involved in four deadline deals, matching Alan May’s mark for the most since 1979-80. May, who was traded five times during his career, was dealt four times at the deadline (1988, 1989, 1994 and 1995). As part of two trades this week, Namestnikov was also moved prior to deadlines in 2018 and 2020.

A versatile middle-six forward, Namestnikov compiled six goals among 15 points in 57 games with the Lightning. The injury-plagued Jets need Namestnikov with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti expected to sit out Friday’s game at the Edmonton Oilers. The Jets entered the matchup 1-5-1 in their past seven outings.

🚨 ANNOUNCING DOMI! 🚨 We have acquired Max Domi and Dylan Wells from the @NHLBlackhawks for Anton Khudobin and a 2025 Second-Round Pick. Welcome to #TexasHockey, Max and Dylan! pic.twitter.com/lcKXe7P6HN — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 3, 2023

Blackhawks Trade Max Domi To Stars

Max Domi, one of the top forwards left on the trade market Thursday night, was moved by the Chicago Blackhawks. After the deal was announced, all Domi had to do was walk across the hall to the Dallas Stars’ locker room.

Domi was held out of the Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Central Division-leading Stars on Thursday. An unrestricted free agent this summer, Domi collected 18 goals among 49 points in 60 games with the Blackhawks.

The rebuilding Blackhawks also sent goalie prospect Dylan Wells to the Stars for goalie Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round draft pick.

Khudobin, 36, has not competed at the NHL level since 2021-22. He was 13-4-4 with a 2.89 goals-against average with Texas of the AHL this season.

TRADE ALERT: The Blues have acquired Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings. #stlblues DETAILS >>> https://t.co/uNH9NKStzM pic.twitter.com/WsCxhXQbN6 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 3, 2023

Around the NHL On Deadline Friday

On a slow morning for wheeling and dealing, the Red Wings opened the trade deadline action by virtually giving away potential 30-goal scorer Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues on Friday. The Red Wings accepted career minor-leaguer Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick in return for Vrana, a 27-year-old former first-round pick and 2018 Stanley Cup champion. Vrana has struggled to stay on the ice consistently over the past few seasons. …. The Philadelphia Flyers traded Zack MacEwen to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Brendan Lemieux, a pending unrestricted free agent, and a 2024 fifth-round pick. … The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Curtis Lazar from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick. … The Ritchie brothers were traded for each other. Troy Stetcher and Nick Ritchie were dealt from the Arizona Coyotes to the Calgary Flames for Connor Mackey and Brett Ritchie. … The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Patrick Brown from the Philadelphia Flyers for a 2023 sixth-round pick. … The Pittsburgh Penguins added defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks for forward Brock McGinn and a 2024 third-round pick. The Ducks retain 50 percent of Kulikov’s remaining salary.