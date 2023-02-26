NHL News and Rumors

NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Patrick Kane Sent Home; Jets Nab Nino Niederreiter; Rangers Make Deal

Jeff Hawkins
Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane could have played his final game with the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2007. 

Kane was listed as a healthy scratch for Saturday’s matchup against the host San Jose Sharks.  

After not practicing with the team Friday during what the team called a “maintenance day,” Kane was sent back to Chicago. 

“He was with the team yesterday but as of today he’s flown back to Chicago just until the situation rectifies itself either way,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said, as reported by NHL.com. 

According to TSN, Kane’s agent, Pat Brisson said: “Based on the current status of Patrick’s situation, we collectively felt it was more appropriate to have him not play during this period of reflection.”   

Kane is playing out the string of an eight-year deal that includes a no-trade clause. He can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Among the NHL teams reportedly linked to acquiring Kane, the New York Rangers appear to be his preferred destination. 

Jets Acquire Nino Niederreiter From Predators

In contention for a Central Division regular-season title, the Winnipeg Jets acquired Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators for a 2024 second-round draft pick.  

Niederreiter, a 30-year-old right winger, has collected 18 goals among 28 points in 56 outings this season. After suffering through a two-goals-in-19-games slump,  Niederreiter rebounded with four tallies in his final three games with the Predators. 

Niederreiter, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract last July, can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-34 campaign.    

The 2010 first-round draft pick by the New York Islanders is one goal shy of 200 for his career. He also dressed for the Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild and Islanders. 

The Jets (35-23-1) entered Saturday in second place in the Central Division, one point behind the Dallas Stars. The next host the Islanders on Sunday. The Predators (28-22-6), who travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, were seven points out of the Western Conference’s playoff chase. 

Rangers Deal Vitali Kravtsov To Canucks

While NHL insiders wait for the Rangers to make a move on Kane, the team’s front office took care of other business. The Rangers traded forward Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

TSN reported earlier this month that Kravtsov had asked to be traded to another team. Kravtsov did not dress in the Rangers’ 4-1 loss to the host Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

The 2018 ninth-overall draft pick has endured a rocky NHL start. In 48 career outings, Kravtsov has compiled five goals among 10 points.

Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators NHL News and Rumors Winnipeg Jets
