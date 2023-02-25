The San Jose Sharks are sinking.

In seventh place in the Pacific Division, the Sharks are all but out of the Western Conference postseason race.

Their near-term prospects?

They will know better once they sort out the returns for forward Timo Meier and defenseman Erik Karlsson. Both are coveted and could be traded before Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Here’s why:

Timo Meier Provides Instant Offense

Meier is an elite offensive threat just entering his prime.

The 26-year-old forward scores goals (31), tied for 14th in the NHL. He takes advantage of his power-play time, connecting on 13 tallies, tied for seventh. His 255 shots on goal rank third.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder also possesses elements of physicality, consistently creating plays in the corner and along the boards. He leads the Sharks in hits, a top-6 forward on any contender.

Meier also provides a firewall for interested general managers. As a restricted free agent this offseason, Meier and his new club will have early negotiating rights to work out a contract extension.

If not, the three-time 30-goal scorer could be moved for future assets or an NHL-ready prospect or two. Meier has a $6 million cap hit, but his qualifying offer will be $10 million, per CapFriendly.com.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes both lost key contributors on the wing recently. Both are reportedly linked to Meier. So are the New Jersey Devils.

Sidelined with an upper-body injury, Meier remains day-to-day but likely will not miss any time if he’s traded over the next week.

Erik Karlsson’s Resurgent Season Drawing Interest

Karlsson’s trade value will never be higher.

The Sharks’ front office understands his resurgent season will draw intense interest from clubs needing a right-shot offensive blueliner on pace for a 100-point campaign.

Who isn’t looking for that combination?

But, it’s not a foregone conclusion the 32-year-old will be moved by Friday. His $11.5 million cap hit is a hurdle. His no-trade clause is a roadblock.

Rookie general manager Mike Grier needs to mold the Sharks’ roster into his image. Moving Karlsson, who is signed through 2026-27, would provide that opportunity.

After registering a combined minus-47 over the previous three seasons with the Sharks, Karlsson enters Saturday’s contest against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks with 18 goals among 76 points in 59 games.

Appearing on “Got Yer Back” podcast, Karlsson said he could be open to a trade to the right team.

“I want to win,” he said. “And I think as you get older and you’ve been around for a longer time, you realize that it’s not as easy as it looks and you’ve got to hit it right at the right time.”

Is it his time?