With NHL insiders still in awe over Tuesday night’s trade of Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the former Los Angeles Kings goalie could have a short stay with his new team.

That is if he shows up at all.

To say Jonathan Quick is unhappy with the trade, I'm told, is "an understatement." The entire #LAKings team was a bit down after the game, a win, and you could understandably see it in Anze Kopitar's face after a 4-goal night. Tough deal, Kings trading a franchise legend. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 1, 2023

Goalie Jonathan Quick Upset Over Trade To Blue Jackets

After the 37-year-old netminder heard the post-game news, he immediately voiced his criticism of the deal to Kings management, the press and on social media. For Quick, a 2023 conditional first-round draft pick and ‘24 third-round pick, the Kings received Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo.

Instantly, new trade destinations for Quick, a Stanley Cup champion, emerged before Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported two possible landing spots for Quick, a future Hall of Famer.

Tops on the list?

The Toronto Maple Leafs, of course. After overhauling their roster with six new players over the past few weeks, general manager Kyle Dubas could still use an upgrade in net but apparently will need to be blown away by an offer.

The second spot?

The desert could be calling his name. The Arizona Coyotes have been shopping defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who remains one of the top trade targets on the market.

A 2005 third-round draft pick by the Kings, Quick has appeared in 731 regular-season games, going 370-275-82 with 57 shutouts, a 2.46 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

Two potential spin-offs from #LAKings / #CBJ trade: 1. Do #CBJ try to flip Quick before deadline? (#Leafs goalie insurance? Quick's brother-in-law is TOR's Matt Moulson) 2. Do #CBJ attempt to package assets/picks to take a swing at #Yotes Jakob Chychrun? Told that's possible. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 1, 2023

Around the NHL

The Buffalo Sabres entered Wednesday three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, but GM Kevyn Adams said he does not feel pressure to make a move before Friday’s deadline. … Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill told NHL.com his trade deadline philosophy has not changed despite the team losing six of seven. Nill is targeting forward depth, but will not surrender “high-end draft picks or prospects for a rental,” he said. … The Philadelphia Flyers plan on playing James van Riemsdyk on Wednesday against the New York Rangers. “I’m a hockey player, I want to play,” he said, as reported by NHL.com.