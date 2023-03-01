NHL News and Rumors

NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Upset Over Deal, Jonathan Quick’s Stay With Blue Jackets May Be Short

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
jonathan quick upset over trade to columbus (1)

With NHL insiders still in awe over Tuesday night’s trade of Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the former Los Angeles Kings goalie could have a short stay with his new team. 

That is if he shows up at all. 

Goalie Jonathan Quick Upset Over Trade To Blue Jackets

After the 37-year-old netminder heard the post-game news, he immediately voiced his criticism of the deal to Kings management, the press and on social media. For Quick, a 2023 conditional first-round draft pick and ‘24 third-round pick, the Kings received Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo. 

Instantly, new trade destinations for Quick, a Stanley Cup champion, emerged before Friday’s NHL trade deadline. 

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported two possible landing spots for Quick, a future Hall of Famer. 

Tops on the list? 

The Toronto Maple Leafs, of course. After overhauling their roster with six new players over the past few weeks, general manager Kyle Dubas could still use an upgrade in net but apparently will need to be blown away by an offer.  

The second spot? 

The desert could be calling his name. The Arizona Coyotes have been shopping defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who remains one of the top trade targets on the market. 

A 2005 third-round draft pick by the Kings, Quick has appeared in 731 regular-season games, going 370-275-82 with 57 shutouts, a 2.46 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. 

Around the NHL

The Buffalo Sabres entered Wednesday three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, but GM Kevyn Adams said he does not feel pressure to make a move before Friday’s deadline. … Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill told NHL.com his trade deadline philosophy has not changed despite the team losing six of seven. Nill is targeting forward depth, but will not surrender “high-end draft picks or prospects for a rental,” he said. … The Philadelphia Flyers plan on playing James van Riemsdyk on Wednesday against the New York Rangers. “I’m a hockey player, I want to play,” he said, as reported by NHL.com.

Topics  
Columbus Blue Jackets L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Kings veteran Anze Kopitar shines while Kings veteran Jonathan Quick traded

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs
Did the Edmonton Oilers just become weaker with their trade deadline deals?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  15h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights
Minnesota Wild acquire forwards Marcus Johansson and Gustav Nyquist
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  16h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20064870_168396541_lowres (1)
NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Patrick Kane Reportedly Going To Rangers After 5 p.m. ET Tuesday
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
bryan mccbe traded by hawks (1)
NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Busy Maple Leafs Bolster Blueline By Acquiring Jake McCabe; Bolts Get Tanner Jeannot
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Evgenii Dadonov
Canadiens trade Evgenii Dadonov to the Stars
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 27 2023
NHL News and Rumors
lucas raymond returns for red winmgs (1)
NHL Notebook: Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond Returns; J.T. Miller Sidelined; Preds’ David Poile Retires
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top