The Boston Bruins followed the path NHL Western Conference clubs will need to trek en route to the Stanley Cup final.

The Bruins on Wednesday night collected six goals, edging the explosive Edmonton Oilers by one in overtime at Rogers Place.

On most nights, the Oilers are proving to beat Connor McDavid and Co., opposing offense will need to compile at least five markers.

After opening the season with just two wins in their opening 12 outings, the Oilers have scored six goals in back-to-back efforts and entered Thursday ranked fifth in league scoring, averaging 3.58 goals per game.

BetOnline Sportsbook, analyzing the Oilers’ 16-game winning streak (Dec. 21-Jan. 27) and their revived offense, favors their trip to their first conference championship since 2006.

BetOnline Sportsbook listed the Oilers (+375) as the NHL’s best bet to capture the conference crown. The Colorado Avalanche (+450), Dallas Stars (+475) and Vancouver Canucks (+500) are also expected to contend for a trip to the Stanley Cup final.

THE OILERS TIE IT AGAIN THIS GAME IS UNHINGED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EZ2EujdQ1Z — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 22, 2024

Lifted by Charlie McAvoy’s overtime goal Wednesday, the Bruins pulled out the win, despite coughing up a 4-1, second-period advantage. The Atlantic Division-leading Bruins (34-12-11) scored three unanswered goals to start the second period, sparked by Brad Marchand’s marker 26 seconds into the middle frame.

But, buoyed by Warren Foegele’s two goals and Zach Hyman’s goal and assist, the Oilers (33-18-2) forced the extra stanza with a three-goal third period.

“Obviously they had a great push by a great team in the third period and it kind of snowballed,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said, as reported by The Associated Press.

The OT loss halted the eight-game home winning streak, but the Oilers pulled to within two points of the second-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. The Canucks held a commanding 10-point cushion, but Vegas oddsmakers remain enticed by the Oilers’ chances of taking an extended postseason trip.

Zach Hyman scores his team-leading 34th goal of the season to tie the game 5-5 in the third period! With the assist, Connor McDavid collects his team-leading 85th point of the season and 23rd multi-point game of the season! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/txl5ZSz7Uf — Eric Friesen 🏒 (@EricJFriesen) February 22, 2024

NHL Western Conference Title Odds

Here is an early look at the NHL Western Conference championship odds, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Teams NHL Western Conference Championship Odds Play Edmonton Oilers +375 Colorado Avalanche +450 Dallas Stars +475 Vancouver Canucks +500 Vegas Golden Knights +700 Winnipeg Jets +700 Los Angles Kings +1100 St. Louis Blues +2500 Seattle Kraken +3500 Minnesota Wild +4500 Nashville Predators +4500 Calgary Flames +5000 Arizona Coyotes +15000

*Odds current at time of publication