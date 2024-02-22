NHL News and Rumors

NHL Western Conference Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Edmonton Oilers’ Offensive Gush To Fuel Playoff Run

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
NHL: Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers

The Boston Bruins followed the path NHL Western Conference clubs will need to trek en route to the Stanley Cup final.

The Bruins on Wednesday night collected six goals, edging the explosive Edmonton Oilers by one in overtime at Rogers Place.

On most nights, the Oilers are proving to beat Connor McDavid and Co., opposing offense will need to compile at least five markers.

After opening the season with just two wins in their opening 12 outings, the Oilers have scored six goals in back-to-back efforts and entered Thursday ranked fifth in league scoring, averaging 3.58 goals per game.

BetOnline Sportsbook, analyzing the Oilers’ 16-game winning streak (Dec. 21-Jan. 27) and their revived offense, favors their trip to their first conference championship since 2006.

BetOnline Sportsbook listed the Oilers (+375) as the NHL’s best bet to capture the conference crown. The Colorado Avalanche (+450), Dallas Stars (+475) and Vancouver Canucks (+500) are also expected to contend for a trip to the Stanley Cup final.

Edmonton Oilers’ ‘O’ Paving Way to Western Conference Title

Lifted by Charlie McAvoy’s overtime goal Wednesday, the Bruins pulled out the win, despite coughing up a 4-1, second-period advantage. The Atlantic Division-leading Bruins (34-12-11) scored three unanswered goals to start the second period, sparked by Brad Marchand’s marker 26 seconds into the middle frame.

But, buoyed by Warren Foegele’s two goals and Zach Hyman’s goal and assist, the Oilers (33-18-2) forced the extra stanza with a three-goal third period.

“Obviously they had a great push by a great team in the third period and it kind of snowballed,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said, as reported by The Associated Press.

The OT loss halted the eight-game home winning streak, but the Oilers pulled to within two points of the second-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. The Canucks held a commanding 10-point cushion, but Vegas oddsmakers remain enticed by the Oilers’ chances of taking an extended postseason trip.

NHL Western Conference Title Odds 

Here is an early look at the NHL Western Conference championship odds, according to BetOnline Sportsbook: 

Teams NHL Western Conference Championship Odds Play
Edmonton Oilers +375 BetOnline logo
Colorado Avalanche +450 BetOnline logo
Dallas Stars +475 BetOnline logo
Vancouver Canucks +500 BetOnline logo
Vegas Golden Knights +700 BetOnline logo
Winnipeg Jets +700 BetOnline logo
Los Angles Kings +1100 BetOnline logo
St. Louis Blues +2500 BetOnline logo
Seattle Kraken +3500 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Wild +4500 BetOnline logo
Nashville Predators +4500 BetOnline logo
Calgary Flames +5000 BetOnline logo
Arizona Coyotes +15000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars Edmonton Oilers NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
