Nick Bosa Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

If the San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, Nick Bosa will likely play a huge factor in the victory. Top online sportsbooks will offer multiple prop bets for Bosa. Below, we examine Nick Bosa’s Super Bowl 2024 projections, prop bets, and MVP odds.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

Nick Bosa Super Bowl 2024 Projections

Bosa and the 49ers played one of their worst halves of the year against the Detroit Lions, allowing 24 points through two quarters. However, San Francisco’s defense shut down Detroit in the second half, surrendering seven points in the 49ers’ 34-31 win in the NFC Conference Championship.

Bosa’s 2023-2024 regular season numbers: 53 total tackles – 34 solo and 19 assists, 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Bosa’s 2024 postseason numbers: 6 total tackles – 5 solo and 1 assist, 2 sacks

Bosa sacked Jared Goff two times in the conference championship. The 49ers will need a dominant performance from Bosa to beat the Chiefs.

The lines have been set for Bosa’s prop bets via BetOnline.

Tackles + Assists: 6.5

Sacks: 0.5

Nick Bosa Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Nick Bosa on his upcoming tackle matchup 💀 pic.twitter.com/sC01KxL043 — PFF (@PFF) February 2, 2024

When the 49ers played the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, Bosa finished with five total tackles (three solo and two assists), one sack, and one forced fumble.

When asked about the Chiefs’ offensive tackles, Bosa said, “They hold a lot.” There’s some truth in that statement. Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith commit many penalties. Taylor led the league in penalties with 19.

Listed below are Bosa’s prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Nick Bosa Tackles + Assists Odds Play Over 3.5 +114 Under 3.5 -150

Nick Bosa Sacks Odds Play Over 0.5 -130 Under 0.5 +100

Nick Bosa Sacks Odds Play 1+ +110 2+ +550

Nick Bosa Super Bowl 2024 MVP Odds

“ I hear every one of them. You don’t miss those because they’re special. The kid doesn’t say a lot but when he does it’s very prophetic.” John Lynch on Nick Bosa’s Saturday night pregame speeches compared Bosa’s tone & ability to hit right notes each week to that of Tony Dungy pic.twitter.com/uvqZXYGbg4 — KNBR (@KNBR) February 2, 2024

If Bosa wreaks havoc on defense with multiple sacks and a forced fumble, could he take home MVP with a Niners’ victory?

On BetOnline, Bosa’s Super Bowl LVIII odds are +8000.

Only two defensive ends have won Super Bowl MVP: Dallas’ Harvey Martin (SB XII) and Chicago’s Richard Dent (SB XX). The last defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP was Denver’s Von Miller in Super Bowl 50.

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.