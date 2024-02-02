NFL News and Rumors

Nick Bosa Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

If the San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, Nick Bosa will likely play a huge factor in the victory. Top online sportsbooks will offer multiple prop bets for Bosa. Below, we examine Nick Bosa’s Super Bowl 2024 projections, prop bets, and MVP odds.

Nick Bosa Super Bowl 2024 Projections

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) lines up before a snap against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Bosa and the 49ers played one of their worst halves of the year against the Detroit Lions, allowing 24 points through two quarters. However, San Francisco’s defense shut down Detroit in the second half, surrendering seven points in the 49ers’ 34-31 win in the NFC Conference Championship.

Bosa sacked Jared Goff two times in the conference championship. The 49ers will need a dominant performance from Bosa to beat the Chiefs.

The lines have been set for Bosa’s prop bets via BetOnline.

  • Tackles + Assists: 6.5
  • Sacks: 0.5

Nick Bosa Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

When the 49ers played the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, Bosa finished with five total tackles (three solo and two assists), one sack, and one forced fumble.

When asked about the Chiefs’ offensive tackles, Bosa said, “They hold a lot.” There’s some truth in that statement. Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith commit many penalties. Taylor led the league in penalties with 19.

Listed below are Bosa’s prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Nick Bosa Tackles + Assists Odds Play
Over 3.5 +114 BetOnline logo
Under 3.5 -150 BetOnline logo
Nick Bosa Sacks Odds Play
Over 0.5 -130 BetOnline logo
Under 0.5 +100 BetOnline logo
Nick Bosa Tackles + Assists Odds Play
3+ -189 BetOnline logo
4+ +114 BetOnline logo
5+ +184 BetOnline logo
6+ +313 BetOnline logo
Nick Bosa Sacks Odds Play
1+ +110 BetOnline logo
2+ +550 BetOnline logo

Nick Bosa Super Bowl 2024 MVP Odds

If Bosa wreaks havoc on defense with multiple sacks and a forced fumble, could he take home MVP with a Niners’ victory?

On BetOnline, Bosa’s Super Bowl LVIII odds are +8000.

Only two defensive ends have won Super Bowl MVP: Dallas’ Harvey Martin (SB XII) and Chicago’s Richard Dent (SB XX). The last defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP was Denver’s Von Miller in Super Bowl 50.

Bet Nick Bosa to win MVP of Super Bowl LVIII (+8000) at BetOnline

 

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

49ers NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Super Bowl
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
