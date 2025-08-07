MLB News and Rumors

Nick Kurtz and Kyle Stowers named MLB Players of the Month for July

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_26712635_168396541_lowres-2

In the first full month of summer, Athletics rookie first baseman Nick Kurtz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was named the American League Player of the Month for July and Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers of El Cajon, California was named the National League Player of the Month for July. The highlight of Kurtz’s month was one single game where he had four home runs (tied a Major League Baseball record for a single game), six hits, and 19 total bases (tied a MLB record for a single game) in a 15-3 Athletics win over the Houston Astros on July 25.

Nick Kurtz in July

Kurtz batted .395 with 11 home runs and 27 runs batted in. During 23 games, 86 at bats, and 101 plate appearances, he scored 24 runs and had 34 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, and 13 walks, with an on base percentage of .480 and a slugging percentage of .953.

Nick Kurtz for the season

Kurtz is batting .307 with 23 home runs and 63 runs batted in. During 75 games, 270 at bats and 311 plate appearances, he scored 53 runs and has 83 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, three sacrifice flies, 175 total bases, an on base percentage of .387, and a slugging percentage of .648.

Kyle Stowers in July

There is no doubt the Baltimore Orioles gave up on Stowers too soon, as he is having a remarkable season for the Marlins as the fourth year left fielder was an All-Star for the first time in 2025. Stowers batted .364 with 10 home runs and 20 runs batted in. During 24 games, 77 at bats and 91 plate appearances, he scored 16 runs and had 28 hits, five doubles, two stolen bases, 11 walks, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .451 and a slugging percentage of .818. The sacrifice fly came in a 12-2 Marlins win over the Cincinnati Reds on July 8.

Like Kurtz, one game stood out for Stowers over all the rest. Against his former team, the Orioles on July 13, Stowers had three home runs, four runs scored, five hits, six runs batted in, and 14 total bases in an 11-1 Marlins win over the Orioles.

Kyle Stowers for the season

Stowers is batting .294 with 25 home runs and 71 runs batted in. During 108 games, 367 at bats and 419 plate appearances, he scored 56 runs and had 108 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, five stolen bases, 42 walks, 207 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .371 and slugging percentage of .564. The sacrifice bunt came in a 5-4 Marlins win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 6.

 

 

Topics  
Athletics Marlins MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26712635_168396541_lowres-2

Nick Kurtz and Kyle Stowers named MLB Players of the Month for July

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26730214_168396541_lowres-2
Trevor Story and Warming Bernabel named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26769012_168396541_lowres-2
Braves beat Reds 4-2 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 5 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26760897_168396541_lowres-2
Rockies tie franchise record for biggest comeback
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 2 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26027564_168396541_lowres-2
Who were 49 players traded at 2025 MLB Trade Deadline?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 31 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs Hall of Fame 2B Ryne Sandberg dies at age 65
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Kris Bubic
Tigers lose Reese Olson and Royals lose Kris Bubic for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top