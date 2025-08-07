In the first full month of summer, Athletics rookie first baseman Nick Kurtz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was named the American League Player of the Month for July and Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers of El Cajon, California was named the National League Player of the Month for July. The highlight of Kurtz’s month was one single game where he had four home runs (tied a Major League Baseball record for a single game), six hits, and 19 total bases (tied a MLB record for a single game) in a 15-3 Athletics win over the Houston Astros on July 25.

Nick Kurtz in July

Kurtz batted .395 with 11 home runs and 27 runs batted in. During 23 games, 86 at bats, and 101 plate appearances, he scored 24 runs and had 34 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, and 13 walks, with an on base percentage of .480 and a slugging percentage of .953.

Nick Kurtz for the season

Kurtz is batting .307 with 23 home runs and 63 runs batted in. During 75 games, 270 at bats and 311 plate appearances, he scored 53 runs and has 83 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, three sacrifice flies, 175 total bases, an on base percentage of .387, and a slugging percentage of .648.

Kyle Stowers in July

There is no doubt the Baltimore Orioles gave up on Stowers too soon, as he is having a remarkable season for the Marlins as the fourth year left fielder was an All-Star for the first time in 2025. Stowers batted .364 with 10 home runs and 20 runs batted in. During 24 games, 77 at bats and 91 plate appearances, he scored 16 runs and had 28 hits, five doubles, two stolen bases, 11 walks, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .451 and a slugging percentage of .818. The sacrifice fly came in a 12-2 Marlins win over the Cincinnati Reds on July 8.

Like Kurtz, one game stood out for Stowers over all the rest. Against his former team, the Orioles on July 13, Stowers had three home runs, four runs scored, five hits, six runs batted in, and 14 total bases in an 11-1 Marlins win over the Orioles.

Kyle Stowers for the season

Stowers is batting .294 with 25 home runs and 71 runs batted in. During 108 games, 367 at bats and 419 plate appearances, he scored 56 runs and had 108 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, five stolen bases, 42 walks, 207 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .371 and slugging percentage of .564. The sacrifice bunt came in a 5-4 Marlins win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 6.