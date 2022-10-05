The Sports Daily

Nick Kygrios’ Lawyer Tells Court His Client Will Seek Case Dismissal on Mental Health Grounds

Charlie Rhodes
Kygrios
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kygrios, who is in the midst of an ongoing court case after being charged with common assault, will seek a dismissal of the case due to a deterioration of mental health around the time of the incident.

The 27-year-old, who is strong -2000 favourite in tennis betting to reach the quarter-final of the Japan Open tomorrow, will appear in court in person on February 3rd next year the first time since he was charged by police by summons in July.  Along with his legal team, he will attempt to put forward an appeal based upon mental health grounds.

The Australian’s lawyer appeared in magistrates court yesterday before asking for an adjournment so forensic reports could be gathered. His legal representation said his application was substantial, citing a series of public statements made by the often controversial world number 20.

Most notably, when speaking about his performances in the 2019 Australian Open, he wrote on Instagram: “I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family and friends.

“I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive.”

Often criticised for his explosive temperament on the court, there is no doubting his potentially Grand Slam-winning quality which saw him finish runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon this year, while he also reached the quarters of the US Open last month.

He also referenced his mental health when expressing the pride he felt in himself to face his own personal battles and come back stronger with his impressive performances in majors this year.

The mental health appeal could ultimately be grounds for dismissal should magistrates concur that it impaired Kygrios’ judgment enough to commit such an act.

The charge in question relates to alleged assault in January 2021 involving his now-ex girlfriend, although the incident was not reported to Australian Capital Territory police until December of last year.

 

 

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
