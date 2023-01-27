NHL News and Rumors

Nick Schmaltz and Frank Vatrano have hat tricks in a spoiler role

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Arizona Coyotes
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Earlier this week, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman made the bold statement that “nobody tanks” in the NHL. On Thursday night, Nick Schmaltz of the Arizona Coyotes and Frank Vatrano of the Anaheim Ducks strengthened Bettman’s argument by registering hat tricks in guiding their respective teams to upsets.

Nick Schmaltz

On Thursday, the Coyotes blanked the St. Louis Blues 5-0 thanks to the first NHL career hat trick for Nick Schmaltz of Madison, Wisconsin. Schmaltz scored the first three goals of the game. He opened the scoring at 10:55 of the second period with the game-winning goal from Lawson Crouse of Mount Brydges, Ontario and Troy Stecher of Richmond, British Columbia. Schmaltz then put the Coyotes up 2-0 at 13:56 of the second period, and then registered his hat trick at the 13 second mark of the third period. Schmaltz’s last two goals were unassisted markers. Schmaltz also added a power play assist on a goal by Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ontario to close out the scoring. It was also a strong performance by Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, who made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Frank Vatrano

Vatrano of East Longmeadow,  Massachusetts, meanwhile notched his third career hat trick and first with the Ducks in a 5-3 Anaheim win over Colorado. He scored a goal in each period with his goals at 9:46 of the first period (to put the Ducks up 2-0) and 19:10 of the third period to close out the scoring, coming from Cam Fowler. Like Schmaltz, Vatrano scored an unassisted marker, which came at 18:37 of the second period. Vatrano’s other career hat tricks were with the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers.

Upsets

The Coyotes are now at 37 points, and are 12 points back of the Blues, who are now losers of three straight. The Ducks are now at 35 points and are 20 points back of the Avalanche.

 

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes NHL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Matt Nieto

Avalanche acquire left winger Matt Nieto from the Sharks

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller and Sebastian Aho heating up after weekend hat tricks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2023
NHL News and Rumors
6cc3e-130422163253-buffalo-sabres-ryan-miller-single-image-cut
Sabres retire Ryan Miller’s number 30
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Juraj Slafkovsky
Juraj Slafkovsky out three months with a lower body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Jimmy Hayes
Kevin Hayes records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
Patrik Laine registers his 10th career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Jared McCann
Kraken deliver with a record setting round trip
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top