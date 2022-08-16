NFL News and Rumors

Nick Sirianni impressed by Jalen Hurts in Eagles preseason game

Jon Conahan
Head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni, is very impressed with what his quarterback, Jalen Hurts has done this preseason.

Philadelphia is hopeful that they can be a better team than they were a season ago and make the playoffs this season. If Jalen Hurts can continue improving and is doing as well as his head coach says he is, they should have a chance to accomplish that.

According to NFL.com, Sirianni had the following to say:

“I thought he was great,” Sirianni said via the team’s official website. “He made plays in the pocket when he needed to make plays in the pocket and when he needed to escape, he escaped. I think it’s interesting; I think it’s also to be known that leaving the pocket isn’t just something that you see when the protection breaks down. I think that people think like, oh, we left the pocket early, and the protection was good. Well, sometimes nobody is open. And sometimes the defense calls a good play and it’s not a good look in the coverage.

“So, it’s not as easy to say that the protection broke down, so he left, because that’s obvious. I think the thing that is not as obvious is, again, what I said, somebody slipped on a route out or the defense played a good coverage and there wasn’t anybody open and he’s trying to create with a scramble. I thought he did a great job of that. I thought he played a good football game, first drive, and we’ll just look to build on that.”

“I thought Jalen said it perfectly,” Sirianni said. “He said it perfectly, how did he say it? He said, ‘I got hit late. They threw the flag. I moved on. I ain’t tripping.’ Perfectly said. Perfectly said. And that is who he is. That’s Jalen. It doesn’t matter if he threw an interception or I’m screaming in his face; the people in Washington fall out of the stands and almost break his leg, he’s pretty unfazed and that’s a great quality to have as a quarterback because he’s going to be unfazed in the first quarter, he’s going to be unfazed in the second quarter, third, fourth. That is a great quality to have in a quarterback.”

Hurts Can Be Great This Year

With the weapons that the Philadelphia Eagles have surrounded Hurts with, they have a legitimate chance of being very good this season and he’s also somebody that can have an incredible year.

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

