Nick Wright released his Super Bowl LVII prediction on his “What’s Wright? With Nick Wright” show; the NFL analyst is trusting the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game this Sunday.

Entering the 2023 Super Bowl, multiple sportsbooks show the Chiefs as 1.5-point underdogs. Continue reading to find out why Wright believes the AFC team will win the 53rd Super Bowl of the modern era.

Nick Wright Super Bowl Prediction – Chiefs (+1.5)

Nick Wright Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Super Bowl

For Super Bowl LVII, Nick Wright has confidence in the Chiefs to win their third super bowl in franchise history. He also feels that Nick Sirianni will get outcoached by Andy Reid. This is a reasonable prediction.

“I believe the Kansas City Chiefs are going to win. I believe Patrick Mahomes is going to do the one thing he has not done in his NFL career, which is to have a start-to-finish great super bowl.

“And I think this Philadelphia defense is going to be exposed a bit on the back end due to the fact that they have not played great quarterbacks all year long… The Philadelphia Eagles — for as dominant as their pass rush has been and as dominant as the defense has appeared to be — they played Jared Goff, and the Lions scored 35 points.”

Super Bowl 2023 Pick: Chiefs +1.5

For what it’s worth, the Eagles finished seventh overall in scoring defense during the 2022 regular season, allowing 20.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Kansas City surrendered 21.1 points per game, which ranks 16th. “Goff and Cousins would be two of the best quarterbacks they played all year,” added Nick wright.

“They then played the Washington Commanders, who in that game were starting Carson Wentz. They then played the Jacksonville Jaguars, who has the ‘Prince That Was Promised.’ However, in that game if you remember, Trevor fumbled the ball four times and lost all four fumbles. Jags still scored 21.”

Nick Wright then mentioned Kyler Murray, Cooper Rush, Kenny Pickett, Davis Mills, Taylor Heinecke, Matt Ryan, Daniel Jones, and Aaron Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers and the Packers scored 33 points. Therefore, the NFL analyst does not believe that Philadelphia is ready to take on Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City’s offense.