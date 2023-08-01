NFL News and Rumors

Nickelodeon Will Air Alternate Super Bowl Telecast In 2024

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nickelodeon sideline reporter Dylan Schefter

In 2024, slime is heading to the Super Bowl. For the first time, Nickelodeon will air an alternate telecast of Super Bowl LVIII in partnership with the NFL and CBS Sports.

Nickelodeon To Air Alternate Super Bowl LVIII Telecast In 2024

The kids-centric broadcast on Nickelodeon will be the first Super Bowl alternate broadcast to air on another network.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” NFL media executive vice president Hans Schroeder said in a statement. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl 58 and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The traditional broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS.

Nickelodeon Continues Partnership With NFL

Super Bowl LVIII marks the third time an NFL Playoff game will air on Nickelodeon.

The Emmy Award-winning broadcast incorporates kid-friendly terminology and iconic Nickelodeon characters in the broadcast, including SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star.

Nate Burleson, who announced the partnership on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, will return to the broadcast booth for the call.

Nickelodeon will broadcast an additional game before the Super Bowl. The network will broadcast the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Waited In Line For Hours To Buy Kelly Green Jerseys

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Running back Ronald Jones
Cowboys’ Ronald Jones Suspended Two Games For PEDs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
Video: Lions HC Dan Campbell Gets Emotional Talking About Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Broncos Tim Patrick
Denver Broncos Lose Tim Patrick With Injury, K.J. Hamler Out Several Weeks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor And Colts Situation Remains Unsolved
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
peyton manning packers camp
Peyton Manning Attends Green Bay Packers Practice to Pitch “Quarterback” Season Two to Jordan Love
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top