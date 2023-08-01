Nickelodeon Will Air Alternate Super Bowl Telecast In 2024

In 2024, slime is heading to the Super Bowl. For the first time, Nickelodeon will air an alternate telecast of Super Bowl LVIII in partnership with the NFL and CBS Sports.

The kids-centric broadcast on Nickelodeon will be the first Super Bowl alternate broadcast to air on another network.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” NFL media executive vice president Hans Schroeder said in a statement. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl 58 and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The traditional broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS.

Nickelodeon Continues Partnership With NFL

Super Bowl LVIII marks the third time an NFL Playoff game will air on Nickelodeon.

The Emmy Award-winning broadcast incorporates kid-friendly terminology and iconic Nickelodeon characters in the broadcast, including SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star.

Nate Burleson, who announced the partnership on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, will return to the broadcast booth for the call.

Nickelodeon will broadcast an additional game before the Super Bowl. The network will broadcast the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

