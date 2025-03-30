NHL News and Rumors

Nico Hischier records second career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
New Jersey Devils centre Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Devils win over the Minnesota Wild at the XCel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Inside look at the three goal game

Hischier opened the scoring at the 29 second mark of the first period. Winger Jesper Bratt of Stockholm, Sweden and right winger Stefan Noesen of Plano, Texas had the assists. Hischier then got the game-wining goal at 3:13 of the third period with an unassisted marker to put the Devils up 3-1. Hischier then put the Devils up 4-1 with a power-play goal from defenseman Luke Hughes of Manchester, New Hampshire and Bratt with five minutes and 10 seconds left in the third period.

When was Hischier’s first NHL hat trick?

It came on November 25 in a 5-2 Devils win over the Nashville Predators. Hischier did not have a hat trick in his first seven NHL seasons.

Hischier in 2024-25

This season, Hischier has 33 goals and 29 assists for 62 points in 69 games. He is a +11 with 20 penalty minutes, 26 power-play points, three game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 181 shots on goal, 912 faceoff wins, 58 blocked shots, 37 hits, 23 takeaways, and 47 giveaways.

Hischier’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded assist on a goal by centre Dawson Mercer of Carbonear, Newfoundland on October 30, 2024 in a 6-0 Devils win over the Vancouver Canucks. The shorthanded goal came at 1:35 of the second period and put the Devils up 2-0 at the time. Hischier’s 33 goals this season are a career high.

Third in the Metropolitan

The Devils currently have a record of 39 wins, 29 regulation losses and seven losses in extra time for 85 points. Even though the Devils have not yet clinched a playoff spot, they are comfortably in a playoff position. They lead the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens by 10 points each.

Devils NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
