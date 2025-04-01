NHL News and Rumors

Nikita Kucherov named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia has been named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week. He was honoured for the week from March 24 to March 30, 2025.

How did Kucherov do?

In three games, Kucvherov had three goals and eight assists for 11 points. He was a +9 with two penalty minutes, two power-play points, 13 shots on goal, three blocked shots, one takeaway, and three giveaways. Kucherov had one goal and two assists for three points in a 6-1 Lightning win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 25, one goal and three assists for four points in an 8-0 Lightning win over the Utah Hockey Club on March 27, and one goal and three assists for four points in a 5-3 Lightning win over the New York Islanders on March 29.

Kucherov’s first power-play point came against Pittsburgh. It was a power-play goal from defenseman Darren Raddysh of Toronto, Ontario and Oliver Bjorkstrand of Herning, Denmark at 15:31 of the second period. The Lightning went up 5-0 at the time. Kucherov’s second power-play point came against Utah. It was a power-play assist on a goal by Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska with two minutes and six seconds left in the second period. Like the game against Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay went up 5-0.

Kucherov in 2024-25

Kucherov has 33 goals and 76 assists for 109 points in 69 games. He is a +21 with 43 penalty minutes, 40 power-play points, nine game-winning goals, 238 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 33 blocked shots, 21 hits, 22 takeaways, and 108 giveaways.

Second in the Atlantic

The Lightning have won three games in a row and are now tied with the Florida Panthers for second place in the Atlantic Division. Both the Lightning and Panthers have 91 points and are three points back of the division leading Toronto Maple Leafs, which have 94 points. The Lightning have a record of 43 wins, 25 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

