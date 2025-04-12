Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets secured a key victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on April 11th, 2025 by a final score of 117-109. The Nuggets won their second-straight game after the unsuspecting firing of Michael Malone. It was a crucial win for Denver considering the playoff implications at stake in the Western Conference and a massive confidence builder for the squad as a whole. However, Jokić, also made history yet again.

By recording a stat-line of 26 points, 13 assists, and 16 total rebounds, the Serbian sensation became the third player (and the first center) in league history to average a triple-double for a whole season. He joins his teammate, Russell Westbrook, and Milwaukee Bucks legend, Oscar Robertson, to accomplish such a feat. As of April 12th, 2025, Jokić is tallying 29.8 points, 10.3 assists, and 12.8 total rebounds per game which will certainly assist with his case for MVP.

Nikola Jokić Makes NBA History-Becomes Third Player in League History to Average a Triple-Double

Nikola Jokić Putting Together Arguably Greatest Statistical Season in NBA History

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is the front-runner for the MVP, Nikola Jokić certainly has a strong case for the award as well. Interim coach for the Denver Nuggets, David Adelman, put it perfectly after the win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“If Nikola doesn’t win MVP, it will be the greatest season of all time to not win MVP,” Adelman said.

On top of averaging a triple-double, the Joker is also stuffing the stat-sheet in other key categories. Jokić is also logging 1.8 steals, which ranks second in the entire league in this category. The seven-time All-Star is also having a remarkably efficient season. He is shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point territory. On the year, Jokić is also averaging a player efficiency rating of 32.1. This leads the Association and is also a career-best. Considering all of this, David Adelman has a point. He may not win MVP, but one cannot deny the insane statistical output from the Serbian big man.

Denver’s Odds Going Into the Postseason

Much of the Nuggets success this coming postseason will be matchup dependent. If they can stay locked into the fourth seed and retain home court advantage for the first round, they could be a danger to make a deep playoff run. Per FanDuel, Denver has title odds of +3,000. Given the season that Nikola Jokić is having, one cannot count out the Denver Nuggets. Especially if the Nuggets have a healthy Jamal Murray which will allow Denver’s two-man game to flourish. There are still a lot of questions that will be answered in the coming days. However, Nikola Jokić continues to showcase why he is the best current player in world.