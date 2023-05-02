Nikola Jokic Has Zero Interest in MVP Announcement

The NBA MVP for the 2022-23 season will officially be announced tonight. Out of all the awards, this certainly is the most anticipated one of them all. There are three candidates vying for said award. Those being the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, and the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, who is the two-time reigning MVP.

“It is what it is.” Nikola Jokic when asked about the MVP award

Despite already being a two-time winner of the award, the Nuggets’ superstar claims he has no interest in winning the MVP and is focused on getting his team to the NBA promised land.

Nikola Jokic Not Interested in MVP

His Impact for Denver This Postseason

Nikola Jokic, as great as he is in the regular season, is another playoff riser. For his postseason career, the Joker has averaged 26.6 points, 11.8 total rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. For context, his regular season averages for his career are 20.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 10.5 total rebounds per game. He is showing up again this postseason as he tallied 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and nine assists in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic has also helped lead Denver to a 2-0 series lead against the Phoenix Suns and is coming off a 39 point and 16 rebound outing. The Nuggets have a legitimate shot at the Finals this year and the Joker will continue to have an MVP-like impact going forward.

Nikola Jokic’s Historic Year

Despite Jokic being more focused on the team success rather than individual accolades, he still had a historic regular season campaign. We already went over his normal averages, but he was also still extremely efficient. Jokic averaged a player efficiency rating of 31.5 which led the NBA in this category and possessed a true shooting percentage of 70.1 percent, another league best. On top of this, the Joker also recorded 29 triple-doubles to go along with an offensive rating of 134.

Not to mention, the reigning MVP also led Denver to their first one-seed finish in franchise history. The team finally being healthy was a big factor in this, but Nikola Jokic’s excellent production also deserves credit. While Joel Embiid made a late push for the MVP at the end of the regular season, there is still a good chance the Joker could win his third-straight MVP award putting him in elite company with the likes of Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell.

NBA Betting Guides [2023]