Nikola Jokic Makes History in Win Over the Utah Jazz

Denver Nuggets superstar, Nikola Jokic, added to his already-impressive resume in their recent victory over the Utah Jazz. The reigning league MVP became the fastest player since Shaquille O’Neal to record 15,000 career points. He did so in true Jokic fashion as he finished the night with an astounding triple-double of 36 points, 22 total rebounds, and 11 assists. His MVP counterpart, Russell Westbrook, also had a historic night recording his 201st career triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while being perfect from the field. These efforts helped the Nuggets to a 132-121 victory over their division rivals.

Nikola Jokic Reaches 15,000 Career Points in Win Over Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic’s Season Thus Far

Jokic is having another campaign that could potentially net him another MVP award. As of December 31st, 2024, the Serbian sensation is averaging a career-best 31.0 points, 9.5 assists, 12.9 rebounds per game and a three-point shooting percentage of 48.9 percent, which is currently a league-best in this category. As if that is not impressive enough, the Joker is tallying an offensive rating of 131, a box plus/minus rating of +12.5, and an assists percentage of 42.1 percent.

He is also leading the Association currently in player efficiency rating (32.0), offensive win-shares (5.0), and offensive box plus/minus rating (+10.2). The game against the Jazz was just another example of why Nikola Jokic is the best current basketball player in the world. Sure, there is a chance he may not win his fourth MVP this season. However, it is difficult to refute the numbers and performances he has showcased this year. Will it be enough to catapult the Denver Nuggets back into the upper echelon of the Western Conference though?

Can the Denver Nuggets String Together Multiple Wins?

The Denver Nuggets are in sixth place in the Western Conference as of now. They trail the Los Angeles Clippers by a half game for the fifth seed. The team is hoping to string some wins together and allow them to make a run at the top-four of the Western Conference. Their next 10 games include the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs two times in a row on a back-to-back, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, the Dallas Mavericks two times in a row, the Houston Rockets, and the Miami Heat. None of which are “gimmes,” but this Denver squad does seem to be finding it’s rhythm as of late. Considering this, don’t sleep on this Nuggets squad led by Nikola Jokic going into the New Year.