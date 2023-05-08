Nikola Jokic Will Not Be Suspended For Pushing Suns Owner

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will not be suspended for pushing Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia, the league announced on Monday.

Instead, Jokic will be fined $25,000 for “improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside.”

Nikola Jokic Tried To Retrieve Ball From Suns Owner In Game 4

Late in the second quarter, Jokic attempted to retrieve the ball from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside and caught the ball after it went out of bounds. When Ishbia did not relinquish the ball from his hands, Jokic shoved Ishbia, causing the owner to fall down.

Jokic was assessed a technical foul for his actions.

The Nuggets went on to lose the game 129-124, tying the series at 2-2. Jokic finished with 53 points, four rebounds, and 11 assists.

Matt Ishbia Released Statement Following Incident

Following the interaction, Ishbia released a statement on his Twitter, saying that he does not want any action, such as a suspension, taken against Jokic.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story,” Ishbia tweeted. “Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!

Game 5 will be on Tuesday, May 9, in Denver at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

