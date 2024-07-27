The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is not until Tuesday, but over the last 36 hours, it seemed like the deadline as nine players who have played in the MLB this season were traded in seven MLB deals. Let’s take a look at the players who were moved.

Randy Arozarena

The Tampa Bay Rays traded left fielder Randy Arozarena of Mantua, Cuba to the Seattle Mariners for two prospects and a player to be named later. Arozarena was the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year. However, this season he has struggled as he is batting a career low .211.

Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache for Austin Hays

Dominguez of Esperanza, Dominican Republic was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Baltimore Orioles with outfielder Cristian Pache of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic for outfielder Austin Hays of Dayton Beach, Florida.

Dominguez pitched in 38 games for the Phillies, and had a record of three wins and two losses with one save and an earned run average of 4.75. Pache, who won a World Series with Atlanta in 2021, batted .202 with zero home runs and nine runs batted in for Philadelphia. Hays batted .255 with three home runs and 14 runs batted in with Baltimore.

Zach Eflin

Like Arozarena, Eflin was traded by the Rays. The starting pitcher from Orlando was traded to Baltimore for three minor leaguers. Eflin led the American League with 16 wins last season as a member of the Rays. However, this season he only has a record of five wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 4.09.

Yimi Garcia

The Blue Jays traded reliever Yimi Garcia to the Mariners for two prospects. In 2024, he has pitched in 29 games, and had a record of three wins and zero losses with five saves and an earned run average of 2.70. He was one positive on a Blue Jays team that has played poor as a unit all season long.

James Paxton

Yes, Paxton was 8-2 with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. However, Paxton led the National League with 48 walks. As a result, he is returning to the Boston Red Sox for a prospect.

A.J. Puk

The southpaw from Minneapolis was traded from Miami to Arizona for two minor leaguers. This season Puk has a record of four wins and eight losses in 32 games with an earned run average of 4.30 in 32 games.

Ryne Stanek

A World Series champion with the Houston Astros in 2022, Stanek was traded from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Mets for a minor leaguer. Stanek was in his first season in Seattle and pitched in 46 games. He had a record of six wins and three losses with an earned run average of 4.38.