No. 1 Pick In 2024 NFL Draft Odds: Caleb Williams Tops List

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams

It’s never too early to start thinking about the 2024 NFL Draft. Two quarterbacks are at the top of most big boards. However, it’s still early, as things can change during the upcoming season. Who is currently the favorite to go No. 1? Below, we explore the odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Caleb Williams Expected To Be The Prize Of The 2024 Draft Class

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the top prize in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams began his career at Oklahoma in 2021, starting seven games as a true freshman, finishing with a 5-2 record.

After Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC, Williams followed him and became the starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

At USC, Williams became a human highlight reel thanks to his rocket arm and ability to keep plays alive. Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. The Trojans went 11-3, losing in the Cotton Bowl to Tulane.

After a spectacular season, Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Williams also became the first player since Reggie Bush in 2005 to win the AP College Football Player of the Year.

No. 1 Pick In 2024 NFL Draft Odds

Which player is the favorite to be selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft?

As expected, the oddsmakers at BetOnline have Williams (-350) as the heavy favorite to go No. 1.

Behind Williams is North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+400). Maye threw for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions during his sophomore season. Maye is expected to be in Heisman contention along with Williams.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+800) is expected to go high in the 2024 NFL Draft. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the Ohio State receiver excelled in his sophomore campaign with 77 receptions for 1,263 and 14 touchdowns.

View the list of prospects and their odds below.

No. 1 Pick In The 2024 NFL Draft Odds Play
Caleb Williams -350 BetOnline logo
Drake Maye +400 BetOnline logo
Marvin Harrison Jr. +800 BetOnline logo
Joe Alt +2500 BetOnline logo
Olumuyiwa Fashanu +2500 BetOnline logo
Kool-Aid McKinstry +2500 BetOnline logo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
