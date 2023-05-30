Brazilian tennis player Thiago Seyboth Wild currently ranked 172nd in the world, recorded the biggest upset of the 2023 French Open thus far with a first-round victory over No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev had renewed confidence in his clay court game after winning the Italian Open warmup tournament and was considered an outside favorite to win the title.

But that is not to be.

His efforts were not enough today as Seyboth Wild went the distance in a five-set match that lasted four hours and fifteen minutes.

Medvedev Never Found His Groove

Medvedev was visibly disgusted and frustrated throughout this match.

He could not find his groove as Seyboth Wild ran him from side to side in long rallies before peppering winners.

His game did not respond to the dry Roland Garros conditions like it did in Rome where the clay was wet with rain for days on end.

Medvedev was also distracted by a nosebleed that required a medical timeout during the course of the match.

What It Means For Medvedev’s Half Of the Draw

Medvedev’s side of the draw is now open.

Americans Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and Francis Tiafoe are in that section of the draw.

Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud are also in this section.

Another Reminder Of How Good Nadal Is On Clay

Medvedev’s loss further underscores how good Rafael Nadal is on clay.

He consistently won those clay court warmup tournaments in Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome, and then came in and finished his business by winning the French Open.

Though he is not playing in the 2023 French Open, the void is ever present without the 14-time champion.

Conclusion

It truly is a wide-open field for the 2023 French Open men’s singles championship.

Will the winner come from the half of the draw where Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic could potentially duke it out to get to the final?

Given the complexity of clay, it could be a player we never heard of who enters the discussion in a grand fashion similar to the way Emma Raducanu broke through at the 2021 U.S. Open.

