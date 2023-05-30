Tennis News and Rumors

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev Upset By No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild In French Open First Round Match

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Thiago Seyboth Wild

Brazilian tennis player Thiago Seyboth Wild currently ranked 172nd in the world, recorded the biggest upset of the 2023 French Open thus far with a first-round victory over No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev had renewed confidence in his clay court game after winning the Italian Open warmup tournament and was considered an outside favorite to win the title.

But that is not to be.

His efforts were not enough today as Seyboth Wild went the distance in a five-set match that lasted four hours and fifteen minutes.

Medvedev Never Found His Groove

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev Upset By No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild In French Open First Round Match

Medvedev was visibly disgusted and frustrated throughout this match.

He could not find his groove as Seyboth Wild ran him from side to side in long rallies before peppering winners.

His game did not respond to the dry Roland Garros conditions like it did in Rome where the clay was wet with rain for days on end.

Medvedev was also distracted by a nosebleed that required a medical timeout during the course of the match.

What It Means For Medvedev’s Half Of the Draw

Medvedev’s side of the draw is now open.

Americans Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and Francis Tiafoe are in that section of the draw.

Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud are also in this section.

Another Reminder Of How Good Nadal Is On Clay

Medvedev’s loss further underscores how good Rafael Nadal is on clay.

He consistently won those clay court warmup tournaments in Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome, and then came in and finished his business by winning the French Open.

Though he is not playing in the 2023 French Open, the void is ever present without the 14-time champion.

Conclusion

It truly is a wide-open field for the 2023 French Open men’s singles championship.

Will the winner come from the half of the draw where Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic could potentially duke it out to get to the final?

Given the complexity of clay, it could be a player we never heard of who enters the discussion in a grand fashion similar to the way Emma Raducanu broke through at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Barbora Krejcikova

2021 French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova Is Ousted In First Round Of 2023 French Open

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1 min
Tennis News and Rumors
John Isner
Is John Isner’s career coming to an end?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season
Women’s Tennis Baby Boom: 4 Grand Slam Champions And Former No. 1 Players Are Having Babies In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Stan Is Still The Man, Stan Wawrinka Wins First Round 5 Set Match At French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 29 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Victoria Azarenka is no.6 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings
Best eight first round matches at 2023 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon
US Tennis Player And Commentator Reilly Opelka Thinks Doubles Should Be Eliminated
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Elina Svitolina
Taylor Townsend, Elina Svitolina, And Victoria Azarenka Are Proving That Motherhood And Tennis Can Go Together
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top