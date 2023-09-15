Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked Noche UFC event. We have a women’s flyweight main event fight where the women’s flyweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Alexa Grasso will put her championship on the line in a rematch against former longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso will be looking to show the world that her title win was no fluke meanwhile, Shevchenko is looking to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers the women’s flyweight championship.

Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso +155 Valentina Shevchenko -180

The oddsmakers expect this fight between the new reigning champion Alexa Grasso and the former queen of the flyweight division Valentina Shevchenko to be much closer than they thought the first fight would be. Despite losing her belt and getting finished for the first time in her women’s flyweight career, she is still the favorite in this matchup. This comes after Grasso scored one of if not the biggest upsets of 2022 when she dethroned Valentina Shevchenko to be the UFC Flyweight Champion. Shevchenko is dialed in and focused for Noche UFC where is set to reclaim her flyweight champion to become the first-ever two-time women’s flyweight champion.

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko Preview

This is a highly anticipated rematch between two of the best women’s flyweight fighters in the world. Grasso won the first fight by fourth-round submission to go on to become the new flyweight champion. Grasso is a well-rounded fighter with a strong striking game and a good ground game. She is also a very tough and durable fighter. Shevchenko is a master of striking, with a wide array of kicks and punches. She is also a very dangerous submission artist. In the first fight, Grasso was able to use her striking to to be competitive on the feet and the most of an error by Shevchenko to capitalize and finish the fight a rear-naked choke. The key to the fight for Grasso will be to control the distance to get within boxing range and just take advantage on the small holes that Shevchenko will possess and capitalize on it. Shevchenko on the other hand will just need to get back to what she does best and that is to mix it all up from the takedowns to the variety of the attacks she throws out there to keep Grasso guessing all night long.

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Alexa Grasso +155

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are set to face off in a flyweight title rematch at Noche UFC on September 16th. Shevchenko lost to Grasso by submission in their first fight in 2022, but I believe that Grasso has the tools to continue her winning ways and solidify herself as the best in the women’s flyweight division.

Grasso has improved significantly since their first fight. She is now a more well-rounded fighter with a better striking game and a stronger wrestling base. Shevchenko is still the better striker, but Grasso is no longer afraid to stand and trade with her after being able to take what Shevchenko threw at her no problem in their first fight. If Grasso can just fight her fight and be the aggressor she can retain her title and be at the top of the mountain in the women’s flyweight division.

