Noche UFC: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked Noche UFC event. In the co-main event, we have the welterweight scrap fight between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 13 ranked Kevin Holland takes on No. 14 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. Holland is now 2-1 dropping back down to welterweight is coming off back-to-back victories meanwhile, Della Maddalena has yet to taste defeat in the octagon riding five straight wins in the UFC and 15 straight wins overall.

Noche UFC: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Kevin Holland +128 BetOnline logo
Jack Della Maddalena -148 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this fight between two welterweight hopefuls to be rather close. Holland is riding high coming off back-to-back wins and winning two out of three in his return to the welterweight division. Della Maddalena on the other hand is coming off a razor-close split decision against promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez who took the fight on very short notice. Della Maddalena is still getting love from the bookmakers even though he had such a close fight against a relatively unknown fighter. Both fighters will be looking to keep climbing the rankings as they get in this weekend at Noche UFC.

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena Preview

This co-main event matchup between Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena is sure to be a thrilling fight for fans to watch. Della Maddalena’s experience and well-rounded skill set make him the favorite, but Holland’s grappling skills could provide a significant challenge. Tune in to Noche UFC on September 16th to see how this exciting welterweight bout unfolds.

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Kevin Holland +128 BetOnline logo

Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena are set to face each other at Noche UFC on September 16th, 2023. Kevin Holland has a four-inch height advantage over Jack Della Maddalena, which will give him a significant reach advantage. Holland is known for his long reach, which he uses to keep his opponents at bay and land strikes from a distance. This will make it difficult for Della Maddalena to close the distance and land his strikes.

Holland is known for his unpredictable fighting style, which makes it difficult for his opponents to prepare for him. In an interview, Della Maddalena stated that he expects Holland to be unpredictable in their fight. Holland’s unorthodox striking and grappling techniques can catch his opponents off guard, and Della Maddalena will have to be ready for anything Holland throws at him. If Holland can mix things up and use his grappling skills like he did against Michael Chiesa he can keep his winning streak going at 170 pounds.

Bet Kevin Holland (+128) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

