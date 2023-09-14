Betting Guides

Noche UFC Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Alexa Grasso UFC

Noche UFC features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event women’s flyweight championship bout between newly crowned champion Alexa Grasso and former longtime reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko. Find everything you need to know about Noche UFC, including the date, time, fight card, betting odds, and best bets.

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked Noche UFC event. We have a women’s flyweight main event fight where the women’s flyweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Alexa Grasso will put her championship on the line in a rematch against former longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso will be looking to show the world that her title win was no fluke meanwhile, Shevchenko is looking to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers the women’s flyweight championship.

In the co-main event, we have the welterweight scrap fight between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 13 ranked Kevin Holland takes on No. 14 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. Holland is now 2-1 dropping back down to welterweight is coming off back-to-back victories meanwhile, Della Maddalena has yet to taste defeat in the octagon riding five straight wins in the UFC and 15 straight wins overall.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Noche UFC.

How to Watch Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

  • 🥊 Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Grasso 16-3 | Shevchenko 23-4
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Grasso (+140) | Shevchenko (-160)

Noche UFC Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between the new reigning champion Alexa Grasso and the former queen of the flyweight division Valentina Shevchenko to be much closer than they thought the first fight would be. Despite losing her belt and getting finished for the first time in her women’s flyweight career, she is still the favorite in this matchup. This comes after Grasso scored one of if not the biggest upsets of 2022 when she dethroned Valentina Shevchenko to be the UFC Flyweight Champion. Shevchenko is dialed in and focused for Noche UFC where is set to reclaim her flyweight champion to become the first-ever two-time women’s flyweight champion.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for Noche UFC below:

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Valentina Shevchenko -179
Alexa Grasso +154

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Jack Della Maddalena -157
Kevin Holland +137

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Raul Rosas Jr. -800
Terrence Mitchell +550

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Daniel Zellhuber -260
Christos Giagos +220

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Fernando Padilla -241
Kyle Nelson +206

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Loopy Godinez -440
Elise Reed +340

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Roman Kopylov -355
Josh Fremd +280

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Edgar Chairez -235
Daniel Lacerda +200

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Tracy Cortez -119
Jasmine Jasudavicius -101

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Charlie Campbell -525
Alex Reyes +400

 

Fighter Noche UFC Odds
Josefine Knutsson -800
Marnic Mann +550

Noche UFC Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Jasmine Jasudavicius (-101)

Jasmine Jasudavicius and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight bout at Noche UFC on September 16th. This is a close fight on paper, but I believe that Jasudavicius has the edge.

Jasudavicius is the more powerful striker of the two. She has a strong jab and a devastating right hand. Cortez is also a good striker, but she is not as powerful as Jasudavicius. Jasudavicius is also the better wrestler. She has a strong takedown game and she is good at controlling her opponents on the ground. Cortez is a decent wrestler, but she is not as good as Jasudavicius. Also, the size and strength of Jasudavicius is something Cortez hasn’t had to deal with in the UFC just yet and the way she struggled against Melissa Gatto leads me to believe she will struggle here as well.

Bet on Jasmine Jasudavicius (-101)

Kevin Holland (+137)

Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena are set to face each other at Noche UFC on September 16th, 2023. Kevin Holland has a four-inch height advantage over Jack Della Maddalena, which will give him a significant reach advantage. Holland is known for his long reach, which he uses to keep his opponents at bay and land strikes from a distance. This will make it difficult for Della Maddalena to close the distance and land his strikes.

Holland is known for his unpredictable fighting style, which makes it difficult for his opponents to prepare for him. In an interview, Della Maddalena stated that he expects Holland to be unpredictable in their fight. Holland’s unorthodox striking and grappling techniques can catch his opponents off guard, and Della Maddalena will have to be ready for anything Holland throws at him. If Holland can mix things up and use his grappling skills like he did against Michael Chiesa he can keep his winning streak going at 170 pounds.

Bet on Kevin Holland (+137)

Alexa Grasso (+154)

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are set to face off in a flyweight title rematch at Noche UFC on September 16th. Shevchenko lost to Grasso by submission in their first fight in 2022, but I believe that Grasso has the tools to continue her winning ways and solidify herself as the best in the women’s flyweight division.

Grasso has improved significantly since their first fight. She is now a more well-rounded fighter with a better striking game and a stronger wrestling base. Shevchenko is still the better striker, but Grasso is no longer afraid to stand and trade with her after being able to take what Shevchenko threw at her no problem in their first fight. If Grasso can just fight her fight and be the aggressor she can retain her title and be at the top of the mountain in the women’s flyweight division.

Bet on Alexa Grasso (+154)

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
