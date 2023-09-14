Noche UFC Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Noche UFC features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event women’s flyweight championship bout between newly crowned champion Alexa Grasso and former longtime reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko. Find everything you need to know about Noche UFC, including the date, time, fight card, betting odds, and best bets.

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked Noche UFC event. We have a women’s flyweight main event fight where the women’s flyweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Alexa Grasso will put her championship on the line in a rematch against former longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso will be looking to show the world that her title win was no fluke meanwhile, Shevchenko is looking to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers the women’s flyweight championship.

In the co-main event, we have the welterweight scrap fight between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 13 ranked Kevin Holland takes on No. 14 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. Holland is now 2-1 dropping back down to welterweight is coming off back-to-back victories meanwhile, Della Maddalena has yet to taste defeat in the octagon riding five straight wins in the UFC and 15 straight wins overall.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for Noche UFC.

🥊 Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 📅 Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Grasso 16-3 | Shevchenko 23-4

Grasso 16-3 | Shevchenko 23-4 🎲 UFC Odds: Grasso (+140) | Shevchenko (-160)

Noche UFC Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between the new reigning champion Alexa Grasso and the former queen of the flyweight division Valentina Shevchenko to be much closer than they thought the first fight would be. Despite losing her belt and getting finished for the first time in her women’s flyweight career, she is still the favorite in this matchup. This comes after Grasso scored one of if not the biggest upsets of 2022 when she dethroned Valentina Shevchenko to be the UFC Flyweight Champion. Shevchenko is dialed in and focused for Noche UFC where is set to reclaim her flyweight champion to become the first-ever two-time women’s flyweight champion.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for Noche UFC below:

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Valentina Shevchenko -179 Alexa Grasso +154

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Jack Della Maddalena -157 Kevin Holland +137

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Raul Rosas Jr. -800 Terrence Mitchell +550

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Daniel Zellhuber -260 Christos Giagos +220

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Fernando Padilla -241 Kyle Nelson +206

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Loopy Godinez -440 Elise Reed +340

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Roman Kopylov -355 Josh Fremd +280

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Edgar Chairez -235 Daniel Lacerda +200

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Tracy Cortez -119 Jasmine Jasudavicius -101

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Charlie Campbell -525 Alex Reyes +400

Fighter Noche UFC Odds Play Josefine Knutsson -800 Marnic Mann +550

Noche UFC Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Jasmine Jasudavicius (-101)

Jasmine Jasudavicius and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight bout at Noche UFC on September 16th. This is a close fight on paper, but I believe that Jasudavicius has the edge.

Jasudavicius is the more powerful striker of the two. She has a strong jab and a devastating right hand. Cortez is also a good striker, but she is not as powerful as Jasudavicius. Jasudavicius is also the better wrestler. She has a strong takedown game and she is good at controlling her opponents on the ground. Cortez is a decent wrestler, but she is not as good as Jasudavicius. Also, the size and strength of Jasudavicius is something Cortez hasn’t had to deal with in the UFC just yet and the way she struggled against Melissa Gatto leads me to believe she will struggle here as well.

Bet on Jasmine Jasudavicius (-101)

Kevin Holland (+137)

Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena are set to face each other at Noche UFC on September 16th, 2023. Kevin Holland has a four-inch height advantage over Jack Della Maddalena, which will give him a significant reach advantage. Holland is known for his long reach, which he uses to keep his opponents at bay and land strikes from a distance. This will make it difficult for Della Maddalena to close the distance and land his strikes.

Holland is known for his unpredictable fighting style, which makes it difficult for his opponents to prepare for him. In an interview, Della Maddalena stated that he expects Holland to be unpredictable in their fight. Holland’s unorthodox striking and grappling techniques can catch his opponents off guard, and Della Maddalena will have to be ready for anything Holland throws at him. If Holland can mix things up and use his grappling skills like he did against Michael Chiesa he can keep his winning streak going at 170 pounds.