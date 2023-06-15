Gov. Roy Cooper made it official.

With his signature on House Bill 347, North Carolina legalized and regulated sports betting and horse racing wagers.

Cooper on Wednesday signed into law the sports/horse racing wagering legislation, which significantly enhances gambling opportunities in the nation’s ninth-largest state.

“We now have (online) sports betting in North Carolina,” he reportedly said after signing the bill.

‘A HISTORIC DAY.’ 📱💰🏈 | Here’s the moment sports betting became legal in North Carolina! Latest: https://t.co/X60HsgpfaD pic.twitter.com/Y3JASFNo9u — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) June 14, 2023

Gov. Roy Cooper Signs HB 347, Regulating Sports Betting In N.C.

The Democratic governor attended the signing ceremony at the Spectrum Center, the home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. The new law could go into effect as early as Jan. 8, but likely will not go live until mid-June 2024.

“This is an historic moment for the state of North Carolina and this will benefit our economy for generations to come,” Cooper said, as reported by The Associated Press.

For the supporters of HB 347, sports betting within state boundaries will create added tax revenue and jobs within the new industry. Plans are already underway for establishing sportsbooks at or near professional sports venues such as Bank of America Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Spectrum Center and various NASCAR-related facilities.

By taxing sports betting at 18 percent of gross wagering revenue minus winnings, industry analysts predict the state will bring in approximately $100 million annually.

Through a TSE spokesperson, Panthers owner David Tepper issued a statement: “We appreciate the tireless efforts of members of the NC House and Senate and are grateful for their support. This will offer a great entertainment option for fans.”

Big day in North Carolina as @NC_Governor signs the bill legalizing online sports betting in the state. Our co-founder @kmccrystle was on-site representing the Group and our sites, including @BetNCdotcom. pic.twitter.com/gJgUoGcxDa — Gambling.com Group (@gambling_group) June 14, 2023

Rep. Jason Saine: ‘We Got This Over The Hump’

North Carolina became the union’s 29th state to legalize mobile sports wagering, according to the American Gaming Association. The new law also regulates wagers on horse racing, though state-issued permits will be handled via different accounts and licensing procedures.

Currently, legal sports wagering is handled exclusively by N.C.’s three casinos, which are owned and operated by two Native American tribes. The state’s lottery program commenced in 2006.

Similar legislation was shot down by one vote last year in the state’s House of Representatives.

The setback hardened the cause for Rep. Jason Saine, the bill’s chief sponsor.

“(Last year’s loss) gave us the opportunity to work harder,” Saine said. “We got this over the hump and we’re so glad to do this.”

Sports betting target launch dates: Kentucky: Sept. 2023 to Dec. 2023 North Carolina: January 2024 Vermont: January 2024 https://t.co/xvVJeqQjIW — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 15, 2023