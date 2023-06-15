Legal

North Carolina Sports Betting: Gov. Roy Cooper Signs HB 347 Into Law, Enhancing Wagering Opportunities in Tar Heel State

Gov. Roy Cooper made it official. 

With his signature on House Bill 347, North Carolina legalized and regulated sports betting and horse racing wagers. 

Cooper on Wednesday signed into law the sports/horse racing wagering legislation, which significantly enhances gambling opportunities in the nation’s ninth-largest state. 

“We now have (online) sports betting in North Carolina,” he reportedly said after signing the bill. 

Gov. Roy Cooper Signs HB 347, Regulating Sports Betting In N.C.

The Democratic governor attended the signing ceremony at the Spectrum Center, the home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. The new law could go into effect as early as Jan. 8, but likely will not go live until mid-June 2024.

“This is an historic moment for the state of North Carolina and this will benefit our economy for generations to come,” Cooper said, as reported by The Associated Press.

For the supporters of HB 347, sports betting within state boundaries will create added tax revenue and jobs within the new industry. Plans are already underway for establishing sportsbooks at or near professional sports venues such as Bank of America Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Spectrum Center and various NASCAR-related facilities.

By taxing sports betting at 18 percent of gross wagering revenue minus winnings, industry analysts predict the state will bring in approximately $100 million annually. 

Through a TSE spokesperson, Panthers owner David Tepper issued a statement: “We appreciate the tireless efforts of members of the NC House and Senate and are grateful for their support. This will offer a great entertainment option for fans.”

Rep. Jason Saine: ‘We Got This Over The Hump’ 

North Carolina became the union’s 29th state to legalize mobile sports wagering, according to the American Gaming Association. The new law also regulates wagers on horse racing, though state-issued permits will be handled via different accounts and licensing procedures. 

Currently, legal sports wagering is handled exclusively by N.C.’s three casinos, which are owned and operated by two Native American tribes. The state’s lottery program commenced in 2006. 

Similar legislation was shot down by one vote last year in the state’s House of Representatives. 

The setback hardened the cause for Rep. Jason Saine, the bill’s chief sponsor. 

“(Last year’s loss) gave us the opportunity to work harder,” Saine said. “We got this over the hump and we’re so glad to do this.” 

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
