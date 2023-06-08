Legal

North Carolina Sports Betting: House Vote Clears Senate Alterations, Sends HB 347 To Gov. Roy Cooper’s Desk

Jeff Hawkins
Legalized sports betting in North Carolina is one step away from reality.

Propelled forward by Wednesday’s vote by the North Carolina General Assembly, House Bill 347 moved to the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper. His signature into law is heavily favored.

Cooper has publically supported North Carolina becoming the 37th state to formally endorse sports and horse-racing wagering. On the bill’s third reading Wednesday, the state House voted 68-45 in favor of the legislation.

One year after an anti-gambling sector blocked a similar bill, the group attempted the same strategy after Tuesday’s 67-42 vote by House members. The conservative coalition’s last stand went down in defeat Wednesday.

The final legislation passed both chambers with bipartisan support.

Gov. Roy Cooper: ‘North Carolina Taxpayers Should … Benefit’

Proponents of the bill cited state residents utilizing illegal bookies to place sports bets in border states like Virginia and Tennessee.

Appearing on the “Ovies & Giglio” podcast, Cooper said: “This is something that has been going on. The North Carolina taxpayers should get the benefit of this.”

Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln) served as the bill’s chief sponsor. He pointed to “what’s happening just across our borders” as a turning point for HB 347’s passage.

“At some point, they know that we’re losing money to other states,” Saine said, as reported by ABC News. “So, I think that was a big driver in either changing minds or getting people that have not considered it before on board.”

Assuming Cooper signs the bill, legalized sports betting would go into effect in January or June 2024. The bill allows individuals at least 21 years old to place bets online, with mobile apps and in person at sportsbooks.

North Carolina May Earn $71M In Taxes By 2028

The North Carolina Lottery Commission was tabbed to oversee sports betting and horse racing operations. State officials are planning to issue about 12 sports betting operating licenses. The initial five-year license costs $1 million.

North Carolina sports betting is projected to be a windfall, generating millions of dollars in tax revenue. The final legislation called for a sports wagering tax of 18 percent of gross betting revenue. The taxes do not include the winnings. Earlier bill versions included a tax of 14 percent.

Industry analysts predict North Carolina, the nation’s ninth-largest state, will earn approximately $71 million annually by 2028, according to ABC News.

Currently, legal sports wagering is only allowed at one of the state’s three casinos that are owned by two Native American tribes.

Legal
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top