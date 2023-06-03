Legal

North Carolina Sports Betting: State House Overwhelmingly Moves Bill Forward, Final 2 Votes Expected Next Week

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot shoots a free throw.

North Carolina is one step closer. 

The state Senate Thursday voted 37-11 in favor of House Bill 347, which would authorize and regulate online sports betting for tax purposes. 

With N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore flipping his stance, statewide legalized sports betting could commence by Jan. 8, 2024. Moore on Wednesday told reporters the House would reject the bill for a second straight year. 

Moore changed his mind the next day. 

Tim Moore Alters Vote, Propels HB 347 Forward

Moore later confirmed the comments were negotiating ploy to allow non-tribal casinos within state boundaries and legalize video gambling machines. With the Senate expected to adapt the two provisions during separate votes next week, the bill would advance to the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature. The final measure should be anti-climatic.

The Democratic governor has publicly favored the passage of HB 347.
Moore said his about-face was about the speaker “not reading the notes properly,” as reported by The Associated Press. Not because of political gamesmanship, right?

Last year, a similar bill stalled in the state House.

The current version of HB 347 includes a few Senatorial additions. Horse racing wagers and the ability of anyone 21 or older to place a sports bet with cash at gambling venues were among the items edited into the text.

While statewide sports betting could go live next January, the opening likely will not come until June 2024, The AP reported.

Currently, sports betting is only allowed at N.C.’s three registered casinos.

Phil Berger: ‘We’re A Lot Closer’ 

Moore confirmed ongoing conversations regarding the possible construction of casinos not owned by tribes. The proposal offers rural or economically poor regions an opportunity to generate tax revenue and jobs. 

The idea of North Carolina residents traveling to nearby Danville, Virginia, to patronize the new temporary casino could help drive the passage of the amended bill. Virginia lawmakers legislated the approval of five in-state casinos in 2020. 

N.C. surely doesn’t want to lose out on tax revenue to its neighbor consistently. 

Senate leader Phil Berger can see the end zone, but challenges still exist. The N.C. general assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Aug. 31. 

“Because the conversations are taking place, we’re a lot closer than we’ve ever been before,” Berger said, as reported by The AP, but “there are still some fairly significant hurdles.” 

An N.C. gambling research group reportedly estimated commercial casinos in Anson, Nash and Rockingham counties could produce approximately $1.7 billion in annual gross wagers. 

NBA Betting Guides 2023 

Topics  
Legal
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top