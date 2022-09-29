NCAAF

Northwestern Football Stadium Ryan Field to get $800m Makeover

David Evans
2 min read
ryan field
Northwestern University announced on Wednesday that their home stadium, Ryan Field would be redesigned. The new stadium will be primarily for football but will have the ability to host concerts and other events. The $800m project will see the old stadium torn down before the new design is erected in its stead.

Privately Funded Project

Northwestern revealed a massive redesign of their current football stadium, Ryan Field on Wednesday. The project will cost in the region of $800m, which is entirely privately fund. So taxpayers in Illinois will surely rejoice.

Patrick and Shirley Ryan made a $480 million donation to the school back in 2021. This played no small part in what made the redesign possible. Dr. Derrick Cragg, Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation was waxing lyrical about the Ryan family when the announcement was made.

“We are all grateful to the Ryan Family for their unwavering commitment to Northwestern University and our academic and athletics programs. I have no doubt that the privately funded stadium will be a gamechanger for our football program,” Cragg said.

First Look at Plans

The new stadium will see a reduction in capacity from the current 47,000 to around 35,000 and will be placed in the same spot as the current Ryan Field. With the new stadium comes a stadium campus with plazas and a community park.

Thanks to the Northwestern Twitter account, we can get a first glimpse of the redesign.

The first picture shows the view of the outside of the new stadium which looks spectacular. Meanwhile, the second and third pictures of the redesign show the view from the stands. It is hard to argue that the smaller capacity has a more intimate feel. In the final picture of the university’s tweet we get a look at what we believe is the community park Northwestern mentioned. Overall, the makeover of the stadium looks like it will yield fantastic results.

World Class Project

Northwestern University President, Michael Schill believes the facility is world class. He said about the project,

““I am excited about this project, which will create a world-class new stadium that is befitting our world-class institution.”

Given what we have seen so far, it is hard to disagree. Exciting times are ahead for Northwestern fans.

Topics  
NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
