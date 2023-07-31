Soccer

Norway and Switzerland advance at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sophie Roman Haug

Norway and Switzerland are in the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. On Sunday, Switzerland and New Zealand tied at zero, while Norway clobbered the Philippines 6-0.

Strong offensive performance by Norway

After having zero goals in their first two games, the Norwegians had an offensive onslaught on Sunday. They scored six times in a dominant performance in the truest sense of the word. Sophie Roman Haug of Klofta, Norway scored her first three goals of her World Cup career, as she scored in the sixth, 17th, and fifth minute of extra time in the second half. Two other Norwegians scored in extra time as winger Caroline Graham Hansen of Oslo scored in the 31st minute and winger Guro Reiten of Sunndalsora scored in the 53rd minute on a penalty. The other Norwegian goal came on an own goal.

Norway advanced with a .500 record

Norway only had four points, but that was good enough to reach the knockout round. In their first two games, they lost 1-0 to New Zealand and tied Switzerland at zero.

Switzerland wins Group A 

Switzerland won Group A with a record of one win and two draws. Their only win came over the Philippines where they won with a 2-0 result. The Swiss goal scorers were Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel. The major reason why Switzerland has had great success at the Women’s World Cup to date is because of their strong defense. They have not given up a goal in 270 minutes so far.

New Zealand does not advance

In tying Switzerland at zero, New Zealand became the first nation ever at the Women’s World Cup to host a tournament and not get out of the group stage. A major reason why New Zealand was eliminated is because of their 1-0 loss to the Philippines in the second round.

New Zealand and Norway actually had the same number of points with four. In many international tournaments, when teams are tied, head-to-head is the first tie-breaker. However, at the World Cup, the tie-breaker is not head-to-head, but goals for and against. Norway was at +5, while New Zealand was at zero. The Norwegians advance despite losing to New Zealand in pool play.

 

 

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Jill Roord

Five takeaways from the second round of the Group Stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
Soccer
Lionel Messi Gifts Teammates After First Inter Miami Win Against Atlanta United
Lionel Messi Gifts Teammates After First Inter Miami Win Against Atlanta United
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 29 2023
Soccer
Google Searches For MLS Season Pass Up 5x Since Messi’s Debut
Google Searches For MLS Season Pass Up 5x Since Messi’s Debut
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 27 2023
Soccer
Rose Bowl Soccer Attendance- MLS Rivalry Outpaces Real Madrid vs AC Milan By 16%
Rose Bowl Soccer Attendance: MLS Rivalry Outpaces Real Madrid vs AC Milan By 16%
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 27 2023
Soccer
lindsey horan
Women’s World Cup 2023: Viewing Figures for USWNT vs. Netherlands Beat Total Primetime Viewership of CBS, NBC & ABC Combined
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 27 2023
Soccer
Jennifer Hermoso
Spain and Japan dominating Group C at 2023 Women’s World Cup
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2023
Soccer
khaled diddy messi.jpeg
Diddy, DJ Khaled, Camilla Cabello & Victoria Azarenka Among Stars That Watched Lionel Messi’s First Start at Inter Miami
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top