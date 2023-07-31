Norway and Switzerland are in the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. On Sunday, Switzerland and New Zealand tied at zero, while Norway clobbered the Philippines 6-0.

Strong offensive performance by Norway

After having zero goals in their first two games, the Norwegians had an offensive onslaught on Sunday. They scored six times in a dominant performance in the truest sense of the word. Sophie Roman Haug of Klofta, Norway scored her first three goals of her World Cup career, as she scored in the sixth, 17th, and fifth minute of extra time in the second half. Two other Norwegians scored in extra time as winger Caroline Graham Hansen of Oslo scored in the 31st minute and winger Guro Reiten of Sunndalsora scored in the 53rd minute on a penalty. The other Norwegian goal came on an own goal.

Norway advanced with a .500 record

Norway only had four points, but that was good enough to reach the knockout round. In their first two games, they lost 1-0 to New Zealand and tied Switzerland at zero.

Switzerland wins Group A

Switzerland won Group A with a record of one win and two draws. Their only win came over the Philippines where they won with a 2-0 result. The Swiss goal scorers were Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel. The major reason why Switzerland has had great success at the Women’s World Cup to date is because of their strong defense. They have not given up a goal in 270 minutes so far.

New Zealand does not advance

In tying Switzerland at zero, New Zealand became the first nation ever at the Women’s World Cup to host a tournament and not get out of the group stage. A major reason why New Zealand was eliminated is because of their 1-0 loss to the Philippines in the second round.

New Zealand and Norway actually had the same number of points with four. In many international tournaments, when teams are tied, head-to-head is the first tie-breaker. However, at the World Cup, the tie-breaker is not head-to-head, but goals for and against. Norway was at +5, while New Zealand was at zero. The Norwegians advance despite losing to New Zealand in pool play.