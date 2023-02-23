Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, one of the ESPN 300 in the class of 2024, is widely expected to commit to Notre Dame in the summer. The consensus 10th-ranked linebacker nationally, and 90th ranked overall, is an impressive player at 6-foot-3 and 230 lbs. After his visit to Notre Dame in 2022, Viliamu-Asa was impressed with the program and his interest in the Fighting Irish has reportedly continued to grow ever since.

During his visit, Viliamu-Asa praised Notre Dame’s environment and fanbase. “It was great,” he said. “It was a very good trip, and it was crazy, a great environment for a spring game. They definitely have a strong fanbase.”

He also highlighted the university’s strong academics and its ability to set college football players up for life after football. “I learned about what Notre Dame has to offer off the field,” Viliamu-Asa said. “That really stood out as far as academics and setting you up for life after football.”

His appreciation for the university has only continued to grow since the visit.

Viliamu-Asa Loves Notre Dame’s Violent Defense and Chad Bowden

As a linebacker, Viliamu-Asa is a versatile player who can stuff the run, rush the passer, and is good in coverage for his size. He’s also impressed with Notre Dame’s linebackers, saying “They fly around. They’re violent and they do a lot of different things. I liked it.”

There’s a Legit Argument for St. John Bosco’s KYNGSTONN VILIAMU-ASA Being the No. 1 Ranked 2024 Linebacker❕☑️ 📈 VIDEO ➡️ https://t.co/w2rXcQePbb 🎥 @On3USC @boscofootball pic.twitter.com/xBrmKH8y2i — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) August 30, 2022

Notre Dame currently has the fifth-ranked recruiting class of 2024, and Viliamu-Asa would be a huge addition to the team. He’s in touch with four coaches from the school, including Chad Bowden, Notre Dame’s Director of Recruiting, who Viliamu-Asa loves.

“He keeps it real,” Viliamu-Asa stated. “It’s good to know that love is there and somebody is in my corner. If I do end up going there, I know there will be somebody that can lighten the mood and things like that. He’s just cool.”

Coach Freeman Putting Together Impressive 2024 Class

Viliamu-Asa also speaks highly of Coach Marcus Freeman, who would welcome him on board at Notre Dame. Freeman, who has just completed his first full year as the team’s head coach, is no stranger to recruiting top-tier talent.

“Coach Freeman is a great guy,” Viliamu-Asa said. “He’s really doing his thing. He’s a great coach, great personality.”

If Viliamu-Asa does commit to Notre Dame in the summer, he’ll be a big recruit for the Fighting Irish. He’s already highly regarded by scouts, and his addition would bolster an already impressive recruiting class, which is fifth in the nation at present.

His versatility and ability to make plays on defense would be a major asset to the team, and he would undoubtedly help the Fighting Irish compete for a national championship.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa would be an excellent addition to Notre Dame’s football program. His talent and potential, combined with his enthusiasm for the university and its coaches, make him a top target for the Fighting Irish. It will be exciting to see where Viliamu-Asa ultimately decides to take his talents.