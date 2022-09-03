Notre Dame v Ohio State – Odds, Picks & Predictions

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (#5) @ Ohio State Buckeyes (#2)

WHEN AND WHERE?

Kick-off: Saturday, 9/3/2022 7:30 pm EDT.

Saturday, 9/3/2022 7:30 pm EDT. Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH.

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH. TV: Live on ABC.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently favored by 16 points. The total points line is at 59.5.

Saturday’s biggest matchup sees the number two ranked Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the number five ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Both teams held impressive 11-2 records last season and come into this one with a lot of starters returning. Notre Dame’s new coach, Marcus Freeman inherited an ultra talented bunch from brand new southerner, Brian Kelly, and Freeman is thrown in at the deep end.

The Buckeyes enter this season with championship ambition and despite there being little between these two teams in the rankings, it would be a major upset if they get beat this Saturday evening. Quarterback, CJ Stroud returns for his junior year, having led the Ohio State offense to 45.7 points per game last season, a figure that led the country. He will be missing big targets in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who were drafted to the NFL, but the ultra-talented and leading receiver from last season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still there.

HOW WILL THE GAME BE DECIDED?

This game will likely be decided by the Buckeyes offensive unit and the Notre Dame defense. It is strength v strength when these two meet and the winner of this tussle likely wins the game. Notre Dame surrendered just under 20 points per game last season and they are returning eight starters along with a majority of their defensive production. Buckeyes wideout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is arguably the best receiver in college this year and will pose a massive headache for this Fighting Irish secondary. CJ Stroud can also lean on a strong running game when he turns to TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson was in the top 10 in the country for total touchdowns last season.

It should be a battle in the trenches on the other side of the ball. Notre Dame return four starting linemen and they square off against a talented Buckeyes line. Like the Irish, Ohio State returns a majority of its defensive production this year. Sophomore, Tyler Buchner will start at quarterback for Notre Dame. Always a threat to take off, Buchner adds an element that previous QB, Jack Coan was missing. Behind this top ranked offensive line, he could cause plenty of issues for the Buckeyes on Saturday.

WHAT IS THE PICK?

Both offenses might just hold a slight edge over the defenses on Saturday which should give us plenty of points. The pick is over 59.5 (-110 with Bovada).