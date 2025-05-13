Tennis News and Rumors

Novak Djokovic Announces End Of Iconic Coaching Relationship

Wendi Oliveros
It was fun while it lasted, though tennis fans would argue that it came to a premature close.  On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic took to social media to thank Andy Murray for his work as his coach over the past few months.

Djokovic announced around the Christmas holiday that the newly retired Murray would join him as his coach.  He reveled in the idea of one of his peers and rivals using his expertise to help him in the latter stages of his legendary career.

Though it did not prove fruitful in terms of wins, fans loved seeing Murray in Djokovic’s box and on the practice court.

Djokovic has struggled to string together match wins in 2025.  He is hoping to rectify that by entering the Geneva tournament next week to help him prepare for Roland Garros.

Why Are Novak Djokovic And Andy Murray Not Working Together?

Djokovic always said that the arrangement would be re-evaluated as time went on.  However, the reality is that Murray has off-court plans for his first year of retirement. Those plans include spending time at home with his wife, Kimberly, and his children.

Last November, Murray announced a summer theatre tour with stops in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Hammersmith, and Wimbledon. It is expected to be an open forum including questions and answers with sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter, who is accompanying him on the tour that begins June 18.

The timing of Murray’s tour coincides with the grass court season, and fans really hoped Djokovic would be coached by Murray at Wimbledon, but it is not to be.

In the meantime, fans are unsure what to expect from Djokovic in Geneva and in the French Open later this month.  He was injured for part of last year but found a way to win Olympic gold at Roland Garros last summer.  Does he have another clay court surge left in his brilliant career?

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
