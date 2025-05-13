Novak Djokovic Announces End Of Iconic Coaching Relationship

It was fun while it lasted, though tennis fans would argue that it came to a premature close. On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic took to social media to thank Andy Murray for his work as his coach over the past few months.

Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iXqkdIN2Gb — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 13, 2025

🚨 ❌ Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have agreed to SPLIT as player-coach, with immediate effect. 🗣️ Murray said: “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months.” 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/tJq7nZnkrS — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) May 13, 2025

Djokovic announced around the Christmas holiday that the newly retired Murray would join him as his coach. He reveled in the idea of one of his peers and rivals using his expertise to help him in the latter stages of his legendary career.

Though it did not prove fruitful in terms of wins, fans loved seeing Murray in Djokovic’s box and on the practice court.

Djokovic has struggled to string together match wins in 2025. He is hoping to rectify that by entering the Geneva tournament next week to help him prepare for Roland Garros.

Why Are Novak Djokovic And Andy Murray Not Working Together?

Djokovic always said that the arrangement would be re-evaluated as time went on. However, the reality is that Murray has off-court plans for his first year of retirement. Those plans include spending time at home with his wife, Kimberly, and his children.

Last November, Murray announced a summer theatre tour with stops in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Hammersmith, and Wimbledon. It is expected to be an open forum including questions and answers with sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter, who is accompanying him on the tour that begins June 18.

The timing of Murray’s tour coincides with the grass court season, and fans really hoped Djokovic would be coached by Murray at Wimbledon, but it is not to be.

In the meantime, fans are unsure what to expect from Djokovic in Geneva and in the French Open later this month. He was injured for part of last year but found a way to win Olympic gold at Roland Garros last summer. Does he have another clay court surge left in his brilliant career?