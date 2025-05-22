Novak Djokovic Avenges Madrid Open Loss On His 38th Birthday

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 38th birthday by defeating Matteo Arnaldi at the Geneva Open. Djokovic entered the Geneva Open to get more clay court matches in, and in the process, he has won two in a row. By defeating Arnaldi 6-4, 6-4, Djokovic avenges his loss to him at the Madrid Open.

Novak gave himself the ultimate B-day gift: PAYBACK 😈 Djokovic avenges his Madrid defeat to Arnaldi to reach the #GonetGenevaOpen semifinals. pic.twitter.com/sasSPyJavi — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 22, 2025

Djokovic has not won a tournament since winning Olympic gold in Paris last summer. That Olympic victory, one of the few holes in his tremendous resume, happened at Roland Garros, site of next week’s French Open.

At this point in his legendary career, Djokovic is playing to add to his tremendous Grand Slam tally of 24. Geneva is helping him get into the form he hopes he can carry through Roland Garros and win an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.

Can Novak Djokovic Win Roland Garros?

That is the $64,000 question. No one expected him to win Olympic gold in Paris so everyone has learned to not count him out.

Happy birthday to Olympic champion, Novak Djokovic! 🥳 🗣️ “Nothing is impossible.” Inspiring words from a moment we shared with the tennis legend, after he clinched gold in the men’s singles at #Paris2024. 🥹 🥇 🎾#Tennis | @ITFTennis | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/4j7wvCiPwo — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 22, 2025

There is one significant difference between the Olympics, Madrid, and even Geneva. The French Open (and all of the Grand Slams) require the men to play best of five set matches.

Does Djokovic have the match stamina to win seven (best of five set) matches over a two week period? The field would like to believe he does not, namely World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic’s 2025 Roland Garros draw: R1 – McDonald

R2 – Moutet/Q

R3 – Shapovalov/Bu

R4 – Medvedev/Humbert

QF – Zverev/Dimitrov/Cerundolo

SF – Sinner/Draper/de Minaur/Mensik

F – Alcaraz/Fritz/Ruud/Paul 📸 Corinne Dubreuil/FFT pic.twitter.com/c0Gk5dejCV — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) May 22, 2025

If we have learned nothing else about the 2025 tennis season, it is to expect the unexpected. Countless examples have already transpired to prove this point.

With that being said, I would be the last to discount Djokovic’s chances at the French Open. His birthday win and the confidence gained from these Geneva wins will fuel him in a way that the field had better be ready for.

Novak Djokovic’s next match in Geneva is in the semifinals against the winner of the Alexei Popyrin and Cameron Norrie match.