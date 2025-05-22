Tennis News and Rumors

Novak Djokovic Avenges Madrid Open Loss On His 38th Birthday

Wendi Oliveros
Novak Djokovic celebrated his 38th birthday by defeating Matteo Arnaldi at the Geneva Open.  Djokovic entered the Geneva Open to get more clay court matches in, and in the process, he has won two in a row.  By defeating Arnaldi 6-4, 6-4, Djokovic avenges his loss to him at the Madrid Open.

Djokovic has not won a tournament since winning Olympic gold in Paris last summer. That Olympic victory, one of the few holes in his tremendous resume, happened at Roland Garros, site of next week’s French Open.

At this point in his legendary career, Djokovic is playing to add to his tremendous Grand Slam tally of 24.  Geneva is helping him get into the form he hopes he can carry through Roland Garros and win an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.

Can Novak Djokovic Win Roland Garros?

That is the $64,000 question.  No one expected him to win Olympic gold in Paris so everyone has learned to not count him out.

There is one significant difference between the Olympics, Madrid, and even Geneva.  The French Open (and all of the Grand Slams) require the men to play best of five set matches.

Does Djokovic have the match stamina to win seven (best of five set) matches over a two week period?  The field would like to believe he does not, namely World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

If we have learned nothing else about the 2025 tennis season, it is to expect the unexpected.  Countless examples have already transpired to prove this point.

With that being said, I would be the last to discount Djokovic’s chances at the French Open.  His birthday win and the confidence gained from these Geneva wins will fuel him in a way that the field had better be ready for.

Novak Djokovic’s next match in Geneva is in the semifinals against the winner of the Alexei Popyrin and Cameron Norrie match.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
