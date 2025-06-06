Novak Djokovic Shares His Tennis Plans For The Rest Of 2025

Tennis fans noticed that Novak Djokovic had a prolonged goodbye before leaving the court after his French Open semifinals loss to Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic dropped his bags, leaned down and blew a kiss to the clay. He also acknowledged the crowd on its feet applauding and shouting for him. Many wondered if the 38-year-old reigning Olympic champion crowned on that same court last year, would play there ever again.

Novak leaving the building …. pic.twitter.com/bn0c4v6t6Z — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) June 6, 2025

Novak Djokovic was forthright with the press afterward, saying it could have been his last time playing at Roland Garros. He is not sure.

What Does Novak Djokovic Plan To Do The Rest Of The Year?

Djokovic has Wimbledon and the US Open penciled into his schedule, but beyond that, hours after losing to Sinner, nothing else is scheduled.

Novak Djokovic says he’s not sure if that was the last match of his career at #RolandGarros or not. Says Wimbledon and US Open are in his plans this year, but nothing else on the books currently. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 6, 2025

Several people on social media, including former player Jennifer Capriati, noted that Djokovic played a younger version of himself.

Novak feeling what it’s like to play a somewhat younger version of himself but there is only one original. Just a fraction of a step is all it takes to make all the difference — Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) June 6, 2025

It does not need to be the end of Djokovic’s career because he was hanging tough with the World No. 1 throughout the match, and he won the Geneva Open two weeks ago. He still has the skills and game and incredible mobility and agility for someone who has played a mind boggling 21 consecutive French Opens. Perhaps the biggest question mark for the greatest male tennis player in history is whether he can physically withstand best-of-five set two week Grand Slam tournaments.