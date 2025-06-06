Tennis News and Rumors

Novak Djokovic Shares His Tennis Plans For The Rest Of 2025

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Novak Djokovic

Tennis fans noticed that Novak Djokovic had a prolonged goodbye before leaving the court after his French Open semifinals loss to Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic dropped his bags, leaned down and blew a kiss to the clay.  He also acknowledged the crowd on its feet applauding and shouting for him.  Many wondered if the 38-year-old reigning Olympic champion crowned on that same court last year, would play there ever again.

Novak Djokovic was forthright with the press afterward, saying it could have been his last time playing at Roland Garros.  He is not sure.

What Does Novak Djokovic Plan To Do The Rest Of The Year?

Djokovic has Wimbledon and the US Open penciled into his schedule, but beyond that, hours after losing to Sinner, nothing else is scheduled.

Several people on social media, including former player Jennifer Capriati, noted that Djokovic played a younger version of himself.

It does not need to be the end of Djokovic’s career because he was hanging tough with the World No. 1 throughout the match, and he won the Geneva Open two weeks ago. He still has the skills and game and incredible mobility and agility for someone who has played a mind boggling 21 consecutive French Opens.  Perhaps the biggest question mark for the greatest male tennis player in history is whether he can physically withstand best-of-five set two week Grand Slam tournaments.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner

French Open: Jannik Sinner Rolls Into Legendary Finals Weekend

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff
French Open Women’s Final Preview: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 5 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_26369672_168396541_lowres-2
Who is the 2025 French Open breakout star Lois Boisson?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 5 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori
French Open: Sara Errani And Andrea Vavassori Win Mixed Doubles Title
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 5 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
French Open
French Open Doubles SF Preview: Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider vs. Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 4 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Prakash Amritraj
Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj Finally Gets Primetime Gig
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 4 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
French Open Juniors
Sons Of Lindsay Davenport And Lleyton Hewitt Competing In French Open Juniors
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 3 2025
More News
Arrow to top